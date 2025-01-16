Aaliyah gets her own Barbie on what would have been her 46th birthday

By Adam Graham Detroit News

DETROIT – Aaliyah is now a Barbie girl.

The late Detroit R&B singer, who died in 2001 at the age of 22, has been immortalized in Barbie form. Toymaker Mattel introduced the Aaliyah Barbie Thursday, on what would have marked the singer’s 46th birthday.

The doll was made available at MattelCreations.com starting at midnight but was sold out within 30 minutes. It retailed for $64.99, which included a one-year membership to Barbie Club 59, which allows members access to exclusive deals.

The doll may also be available at select Target locations and on Target’s website, according to Mattel’s website. There are dozens listed for sale on eBay, and they’ve been selling for around $100.

The doll comes dressed in a sleek black outfit with low-slung pants and a pair of sunglasses. “Our Aaliyah doll honors the life and sound of the chart-topping, record-breaking American musician affectionately known as ‘Babygirl,’ ” the doll’s website reads.

Other singers who have their own signature Barbies include Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan and Stevie Nicks.

After a long holdout, Aaliyah’s music was made available on streaming services in 2021.