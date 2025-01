From staff reports

Momo Stokes scored 32 points to lead George Fox to a 87-81 win over Whitworth in a Northwest Conference game at Wheeler Sports Center in Newberg, Oregon.

Stokes, who averages 21.5 points a game, made 9 of 14 attempts from the field and 11 of 12 free throws for the Bruins (7-7, 3-2 NWC).

Garrett Long led the Pirates (12-2, 3-2) with 17 points.