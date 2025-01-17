Unattended death in Cheney was an overdose, medical examiner rules

The unattended death Sunday in Cheney was ruled an overdose, according to a news release by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner ruled Tristan Palmer, 34, died of “multidrug intoxication.”

Palmer’s body was found around 1:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Betz Road, the Cheney Police Department posted on Facebook.

“During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident,” police said in the release.