Woman found dead on Spokane Valley sidewalk

An elderly woman was found dead Wednesday morning on a Spokane Valley sidewalk, according to police.

The Spokane Valley Police Department is investigating the death, though criminal activity was not suspected, police said in a news release.

Deputies responded at about 6:45 a.m. to East 23rd Avenue near McDonald Road for reports of a woman lying on the sidewalk, police said. A caller reported the woman had no pulse, was not breathing and the caller started CPR.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department provided treatment, but she died at the scene, according to the release.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s name and her cause and manner of death.