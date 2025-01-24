Colton Looney’s hot start leads Whitworth to 77-62 rout of Linfield

From staff reports

The Whitworth men opened on a 20-4 run and cruised to a 77-62 win over Linfield in a Northwest Conference game on Friday at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Colton Looney had a hot start with 16 points in the first seven minutes. He finished with a team-high 20 points for the Pirates (15-2, 6-2 NWC), who led 41-23 at halftime.

The Pirates shot 54% from the field and held the Wildcats (6-10, 3-4) to 44%.

Whitworth’s Garrett Long added 16 points and Stephen Behil had 15.