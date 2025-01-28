The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Small school roundup: Luke Howie leads Lakeside boys past Colville; Addison Hammer paces Medical Lake girls over Riverside

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Form staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast A

Lakeside 59, Colville 41: Luke Howie scored 15 points, Tanner Cummings added 12 and the Eagles (10-7, 2-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-10, 0-3). Brock Benson led Colville with 11 points. 

Riverside 63, Medical Lake 42: The visiting Rams (11-4, 3-0) beat the Cardinals (11-6, 1-2).

Southeast 1B 

Oakesdale 77, Tekoa-Rosalia 32: The Nighthawks (11-6, 10-4) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-17, 2-12).

Nonleague

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 79, Waterville/Mansfield 23: Caden Correia scored 25 points and the visiting Warriors (16-1) beat the Shockers (0-2) in a nonleague game on Tuesday.

Odessa 62, Wilson Creek 55: The visiting Tigers (6-11) beat the Devils (6-14).

Girls

Northeast A

Medical Lake 53, Riverside 29: Addison Hammel scored 12 points and the Cardinals (6-10, 2-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-16, 0-3)

Lakeside 47, Colville 44: Brooklyn Stueckle scored 10 points and the Eagles (8-9, 2-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (10-7, 2-1). Kalista Malone scored 18 points for Colville.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 63, Tekoa-Rosalia 21: The Nighthawks (14-4, 12-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (8-11, 4-10). 

Nonleague

Waterville/Mansfield 55, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: The Shockers (2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (11-6).

Wilson Creek 54, Odessa 43: The Devils (12-7) beat the visiting Tigers (6-10).