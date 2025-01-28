Small school roundup: Luke Howie leads Lakeside boys past Colville; Addison Hammer paces Medical Lake girls over Riverside
Form staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.
Boys
Northeast A
Lakeside 59, Colville 41: Luke Howie scored 15 points, Tanner Cummings added 12 and the Eagles (10-7, 2-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-10, 0-3). Brock Benson led Colville with 11 points.
Riverside 63, Medical Lake 42: The visiting Rams (11-4, 3-0) beat the Cardinals (11-6, 1-2).
Southeast 1B
Oakesdale 77, Tekoa-Rosalia 32: The Nighthawks (11-6, 10-4) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-17, 2-12).
Nonleague
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 79, Waterville/Mansfield 23: Caden Correia scored 25 points and the visiting Warriors (16-1) beat the Shockers (0-2) in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Odessa 62, Wilson Creek 55: The visiting Tigers (6-11) beat the Devils (6-14).
Girls
Northeast A
Medical Lake 53, Riverside 29: Addison Hammel scored 12 points and the Cardinals (6-10, 2-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-16, 0-3)
Lakeside 47, Colville 44: Brooklyn Stueckle scored 10 points and the Eagles (8-9, 2-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (10-7, 2-1). Kalista Malone scored 18 points for Colville.
Southeast 1B
Oakesdale 63, Tekoa-Rosalia 21: The Nighthawks (14-4, 12-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (8-11, 4-10).
Nonleague
Waterville/Mansfield 55, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: The Shockers (2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (11-6).
Wilson Creek 54, Odessa 43: The Devils (12-7) beat the visiting Tigers (6-10).