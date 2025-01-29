No survivors after plane, helicopter collide near D.C., officials say

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 30: Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. According to reports there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee)

By Campbell Robertson, Isabella Kwai, John Yoon, Chris Cameron and Minho Kim New York Times

Officials believe that no one survived the midair collision Wednesday night of a commercial jet carrying 64 people and an Army helicopter carrying three U.S. service members near Washington, D.C.

Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, and crews searching the icy waters had pulled 27 bodies from the plane and one from the helicopter, officials told a news conference Thursday morning. Emergency responders were switching from a rescue to a recovery operation, said John Donnelly, Washington’s fire chief.

“This morning, we all share in a profound sense of grief,” said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Some of those aboard the plane, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, were figure skaters attending the national figure skating championships there this month. Russian figure skaters were also among the passengers, the Kremlin said. Army officials said the helicopter, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, was on a training flight operating out of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

As federal investigators began examining the collision, officials said initial information indicated little unusual about the moments leading up to the crash. The night was clear and both the plane and the helicopter were on standard flight patterns, according to Sean Duffy, the secretary of transportation, who said there had been no breakdown in communications between the two aircraft and the control tower. Robert Isom, the CEO of American Airlines, said that the pilot of the jet was experienced.

The debris field was spread across an area of less than a mile, with the fuselage of the plane found in three sections in waist-deep water, officials said.

What else to know

— The collision: American Airlines said in a statement that 60 passengers and four crew members had been onboard Flight 5342, which had departed from Wichita about 6:20 p.m. Eastern time. It collided in midair with the helicopter around 9 p.m. while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

— The aircraft: The plane was a Bombardier CRJ700. According to FAA records, it was built about 20 years ago. The helicopter was a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, the Army said in a statement. It was not clear whether it was departing from or returning to Fort Belvoir.

— New administration: The crash confronts the new Trump administration with one of its first major disasters. It happened just a day after Duffy was sworn in, and on the first week that Pete Hegseth is serving as defense secretary.

— Trump comments: Even as much about the crash remained unclear early Thursday, President Donald Trump speculated on the cause and began to assign blame. In a social media post just after midnight, he called it “a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.” He said earlier that he had been “fully briefed” on the crash.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.