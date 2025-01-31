Berkly Catton scores twice; Spokane Chiefs shut down Victoria 5-1

Spokane Chiefs captain Berkly Catton carries the puck against the Victoria Royals on Jan. 31, 2025 at the Arena. (Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)

The Spokane Chiefs have run a gamut during their season-long five-game homestand, facing five teams in first or second place in their respective divisions over the past two weeks at the Arena – with mixed results.

The Chiefs entered play on Friday 2-2 during the stretch, with a big win over U.S. Division leader Everett – but losses to Central Division contenders Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. So, Friday’s opponent – B.C. Division leader Victoria – presented an opportunity for the Chiefs to end the stand on a good note before heading out for three division games in three nights on the road next weekend.

Berkly Catton scored two goals, Shea Van Olm added his league-leading 35th of the season and the Chiefs beat the Royals 5-1 in a Western Hockey League game .

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 19 saves.

“I think we did some good things,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “The goal we gave up, obviously, we made some mistakes there. I thought for the most part of that was much better defensive, intelligent hockey where we managed the situations and we didn’t play the risk game.”

“We’ve been in positions to win hockey games these past couple games, and we haven’t been doing it,” Catton said. “We had a whole week here to practice for these third periods, and we put ourselves in a good situation again. And this time, I thought we played a really good third period and really give them nothing.”

Catton had four goals and four assists on the homestand.

“He’s doing a lot of good things that a captain needs to do and leaders need to do,” Lauer said. “It’s good to see the skilled guys make plays but I thought (Catton) was also on the right side of the puck a lot tonight, which I think is important.”

After a scoreless first, in which the Chiefs outshot their opponent 12-5, they finally converted 51/2 minutes into the second.

Working their second power play of the period in quick succession, Andrew Cristall carried the puck below the goal line, drawing the attention of two defenders, then slid it to Van Olm on the near post, who slammed it in for his fourth of the homestand.

“We were able to get some motion and movement below the goal line,” Lauer said. “Sometimes, when a guy like Cristall gets the puck, you can make special plays. And when players turn their back, you kind of lose guys in behind.”

They made it 2-0 less than 4 minutes later. Brayden Crampton kept a puck in at the blue line and gave it to Van Olm in the high slot. He found Catton on his right wing and the Chiefs captain’s one-timer eluded Royals goalie Johnny Hicks for his 21st goal of the season.

Berkly Catton with an absolute laser 🚨@spokanechiefs | @SeattleKraken | #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/u2JFmzfdmo — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) February 1, 2025

The Chiefs (31-16-0-0) picked up their third goal of the second period with 4:33 remaining. Assanali Sarkenov gave the puck to Cam Parr below the goal line, and the winger sent it right back to Sarkenov in the slot. His shot was blocked – but Rasmus Ekström jammed the rebound home for his 20th goal of the season.

Victoria (26-14-3-5) ended the streak 80 second later on Cole Reschny’s 18th of the season.

The Chiefs spent a good chunk of the third period killing penalties, but Cowan continued to smother anything that made it through to him.

Once the home team was awarded a power play, Catton took matter into his own hands going the length of the ice, outskating a defender to turn Hicks inside out for his second of the night.

“I feel like I had lots of speed all night through the middle of the ice, and I beat guys couple times,” Catton said. “I think I was due to kind of bury one of those.”

Coco Armstrong added a late goal to provide the final margin.

“I thought for the most part, in the third period, we did a good job,” Lauer said. “We talked about playing the right way, doing the things that we need to do down the stretch.”

“I didn’t think we’ve been good enough in the defensive zone, starting from the top with our line,” Catton said. “And I think that was kind of the main focus tonight. It was just giving them nothing. We know when we’re in the offensive zone, it’s hard for other teams to stop us. But tonight was just all about playing defense.”