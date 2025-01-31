Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds intend to pursue motion to dismiss Baldoni lawsuit

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are seeking to dismiss the $400 million lawsuit brought against them by the actress’ “It Ends With Us” director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively, 37, and her 48-year-old husband told a federal judge Thursday of their intentions ahead of their first hearing Monday in the stars’ competing lawsuits, Variety reports. Their intent was made clear in a concise letter of intent, as requested in Judge Lewis Liman’s order.

On Wednesday, Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane, who is also being sued by 41-year-old Baldoni, filed a notice similar to that of the couple.

Late last month, Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, as covered in a New York Times deep dive. On Dec. 31, Lively sued Baldoni, who simultaneously filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Times for alleged libel.

Earlier this month, Baldoni filed a $400 million suit against Lively, Reynolds and Sloane for alleged defamation and civil extortion.

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman released 10-minutes worth of behind-the-scenes footage from “It Ends With Us” last week, only for Lively and Reynolds to request a gag order in the hours following.

Lawyers for the couple say Freedman’s moves and many media interviews will pollute the jury ahead of the trial, which this week was scheduled to start in March 2026.

Freedman, meanwhile, says he has every right to defend his client in the media, as that’s how and where Lively’s allegations were first made public.

Variety reports that the concerns laid out in the gag order request will likely be a focal point of Monday’s initial hearing, which will also merge the lawsuits into one case.

The outlet reports that the hearing will likely also address Lively’s reported attempt to have someone other than Freedman depose her, citing “unspecified statements made my Mr. Freedman.”