Garrett Long’s late basket lifts Whitworth over Puget Sound 60-58

From staff reports

TACOMA – Garrett Long hit a go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds left to send Whitworth to a 60-58 win over Puget Sound in a Northwest Conference game on Friday at Memorial Fieldhouse.

Long hit two free throws to tie the score at 57-all. He then hit the go-ahead jumper after the Loggers (8-10, 3-6) went 1 of 2 at the line. The Pirates’ Colton Looney added a late free throw.

Jake Holtz led the Pirates (16-2, 7-2) with 21 points.

Long and Ty Edwards added 10 points apiece

