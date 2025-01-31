GSL roundup: Eden Sander leads Central Valley girls over Cheney; Bryce Lynd paces Mead boys past Shadle Park

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 72, Cheney 23: Eden Sander led four in double figures with 17 points and the visiting 3A No. 1 Bears (18-0, 7-0) handled the Blackhawks (4-14, 0-7). Brynn McGaughy and Keana Gosney scored 15 points apiece and Aspen Henry added 11 for CV. Natalie Richards led Cheney with 10 points.

Ferris 78, Mt. Spokane 66: Kayla Jones scored 22 points and the Saxons (7-11, 4-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-11, 2-6). Abby Colton scored 17 points, Julianna Lewis had 14 and Mateia Eschenbacher added 11 for Ferris. Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 17 points, Dakota Wyss had 11 and Karis Santucci added 10.

Mead 67, Shadle Park 24: Addison Wells Morrison scored 16 points and the 4A No. 12 Panthers (12-5, 6-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (4-14, 0-7). Gracie Wenkheimer scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Ellie Thornton added 10 for Mead. Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 19 points.

Ridgeline 71, University 36: Emma Myers led four in double figures with 20 points and the visiting 3A No. 5 Falcons (16-2, 7-0) beat the Titans (8-10, 3-4). Cayce Paske scored 14 points, Gracie Munro had a season-high 13 and Madi Crowley added 12 for Ridgeline. Kailee Alteneder led U-Hi with 12 points.

GSL 2A

North Central 44, West Valley 37: Feather Auld scored 14 points, Arkayla Brown added 12 and the visiting Wolfpack (5-12, 5-4) beat the Eagles (8-9, 4-5). Brynlee Ordinario led West Valley with 13 points.

Clarkston 84, Rogers 23: Reese de Groot scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and the Bantams (15-3, 8-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-16, 0-9). Ella Leavitt scored 12 points while Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Laney Augir added 10 apiece. Saige Stuart led Rogers with 13 points.

Deer Park 66, Pullman 43: Jacey Boesel scored 18 points, Brooklyn Coe added 16 points and the visiting 2A No. 6 Stags (16-0, 8-0) beat the Greyhounds (9-7, 4-3). Ashlan Bryant scored 11 points and Olivia Gannon added 10 for Deer Park. Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 25 points.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 79, Shadle Park 43: Bryce Lynd scored 22 points leading four in double figures and the Panthers (14-4, 6-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-15, 0-7). Nash Dunham and Mason Blanchat scored 13 points apiece and Karson Maze had 10 for Mead. Jacob Boston led Shadle with 17 points.

Cheney 87, Central Valley 79: Grayson Burton scored 23 points, Juleon Horyst added 19 and the Blackhawks (5-13, 1-6) defeated the visiting Bears (9-9, 4-3). Liam Carver finished with 15 for Cheney, which scored its season-high points. Emerson Lippoldt led CV with 28 points and Cameron Walls added 17.

University 83, Ridgeline 75: Jack Del Mese scored a season-high 34 points with seven 3-pointers and the Titans (5-12, 3-4) beat the visiting Falcons (7-11, 3-4). Peyton Wolcott scored 16 points, Sam Delegard added 12 and Luke Gisolo had 10 for U-Hi. Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 28 points and Brayden Allen added 23, his season-high.

Mt. Spokane 57, Ferris 52: The visiting Wildcats (13-6, 6-1) beat the Saxons (7-11, 3-4). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

West Valley 65, North Central 51: Will Busse scored 16 points, Nathan Zettle added 15 and the Eagles (15-2, 9-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (12-6, 6-3). Noah Willard chipped in 12 for West Valley. Makai Daniels led North Central with 19 points while Isaac Williams and Elijah Wright finished with 11 apiece.

Clarkston 43, Rogers 38: Jason Rinnard scored 16 points, Niko Ah Hi added 11 and the Bantams (9-9, 5-4) beat the visiting Pirates (6-11, 2-7). Brady Krebs and Alex Peabody scored 10 points apiece to lead Rogers.

Pullman 70, Deer Park 44: Daniel Kwon scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (12-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Stags (2-14, 0-8). Vaughn Holstad scored 13 points and Cade Rogers added 12 for Pullman. Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 11 points.