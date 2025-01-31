Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson push for more Texas film incentives in ad

By Uwa Ede-Osifo The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reprised their roles in the HBO crime series “True Detective” alongside other Texas actors for an ad urging the state’s legislators to increase film incentive funding.

“This industry’s like somebody’s memory of an industry,” McConaughey said in the commercial, in a raspy, dramatic style. “The memory is fading. I’m talking about a whole new hub for film and television,” he continued.

From the backseat, a hand-cuffed Dennis Quaid piped up: “How about a wholesale takeover?”

Harrelson added that a “small fraction of Texas’ budget surplus could turn this state into the new Hollywood.”

“But we’re not going to call it Hollywood. We’ll call it Fort Worth, Beaumont,” Quaid said, before the three men’s voices overlapped as they named several other Texas cities.

The four-minute spot directed by “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto also featured appearances from Houston-area native Renée Zellweger and Billy Bob Thornton, who is not from Texas, but has frequently been tapped for Lone Star State roles.

It’s a timely push as the 89th Legislature determines how much funding to allocate to the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program. Advocates of the program, including some big-name actors and filmmakers, have been vocal about losing opportunities to work in Texas because other states offer more incentives, which essentially work as tax breaks.

“Why should Texas movies be made anywhere but Texas?” Quaid wrote in a Jan. 7 Instagram post sharing the ad.

“Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop,” McConaughey wrote in a post on X this week, also sharing the ad. “It’s time to bring film and TV productions home!

The commercial was filmed in November and produced by the Austin-based Stray Vista Studios. “We were shooting it for a pretty low budget. Everybody was in on making something that would help the state,” said Nate Strayer, the company’s founder and CEO. “We have the infrastructure. We have the crews. We just need something to make us more competitive.”

In 2023, lawmakers set aside a record $200 million of incentives to be appropriated over two years, an allocation that is now expiring.

Before that boost to the program, Glen Powell, Owen Wilson, McConaughey and Thornton joined forces in another commercial that highlighted the potential financial benefits of having more productions shot in Texas. The video included testimonies from workers across several industries impacted by film and TV including hospitality and food.

Fort Worth native Taylor Sheridan has also been pivotal in lobbying to make Texas attractive for productions.

Last fall, he made the case for increased film incentives before the state’s Senate Finance Committee, where he also spoke about a dearth of crew members in Texas. “We desperately need the employees. I would much, much, much rather hire a Texas local than fly in somebody from another state,” Sheridan said then.

The “Yellowstone” co-creator also suggested that uncertainty around the future of the incentives posed a barrier in conversations with networks, considering that many of his shows run for several seasons.

Legislators appear open to continuing funding the state’s incentive program, but the exact details remain to be determined.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his priority bills for this year’s session, including one that would establish Texas as “America’s film capital.”

Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman, R-Houston, said in a Thursday budget hearing that the committee is looking to set aside $450 million in tax credits for media production and that a bill is soon to come. The lieutenant governor’s office worked with Huffman to craft the state budget.