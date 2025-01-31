MIss Manners: Please let me have lunch in peace

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: How do I tell my friend to go away and leave me alone? I need my alone time to recharge, but she will keep talking and bothering me, especially during lunch at the studio where I work.

She loves to eat spicy chips and they smell gross, and I don’t think she has ever chewed with her mouth closed. Other than that, she is a good friend.

How do I tell her to just GO AWAY when I want to eat my food in peace?

GENTLE READER: Tell her that meeting at the studio is not a viable option for you. It is your workplace and not a place you like to eat socially.

Then, just one time to show goodwill, offer to go out to lunch instead. Miss Manners cannot guarantee that your friend will keep her mouth closed while she eats there, either, but if you choose the restaurant wisely, perhaps you can avoid one that serves gross-smelling snacks.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I kept my birth name when I got married 10 years ago. However, my parents insist on calling me “Mrs. Husband’s Last Name.”

They’ve used a variety of excuses – they were being polite to my husband (who, luckily, doesn’t appreciate their gesture), or they were keeping things simple for the mail carrier. They’ve even insisted that I am still “thinking” about changing my name and that they will use this in the interim.

This has gotten tricky when it has legal/financial consequences. They generously booked a trip for the extended family through their travel agent, but the name they booked doesn’t match any of my travel documents. I got mad at them, and they said I need to “just say thank you” and called me ungrateful.

What is the correct response that doesn’t leave me waving to them from the other side of the TSA line?

GENTLE READER: “If you could please use my legal name on any official documents, that would save us all a lot of confusion and paperwork.” And then Miss Manners suggests you let them have their way for the less formal correspondence. At least for the time being.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am in a committed same-sex marriage. My spouse was invited to his friend’s upcoming wedding. I was not. The bride even patted me on the shoulder at a recent celebration for her and her fiance and said, lightheartedly, “sorry.”

I just shrugged it off. Weeks later, the bride told my spouse I was invited.

There is no doubt in my mind that this last-minute invitation is because someone on the A list declined. I doubt any opposite-sex couples were treated the same way. In any event, my questions are: 1. How offended should I be, and 2. Should I attend?

GENTLE READER: 1. Very. 2. Please see and assess No. 1.

Whether or not you attend is up to you. If you choose not to, Miss Manners will only ask you to resist giving the real reason why. Such a thoughtless bride will not register the slight anyway, only move further down her list.

