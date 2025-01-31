Ritzville woman dies more than two weeks after car crash

A Ritzville woman died Friday at a hospital from injuries sustained in a car crash more than two weeks ago.

Melissa D. Ames, 51, was driving Jan. 15 about 3 miles south of Ritzville on State Route 261 when she lost control at a curve and went off the road, causing the 2006 Honda Accord to roll, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Honda came to rest 30 feet off the road on its top.

Investigators said Ames, who was wearing a seat belt, was driving too fast. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be a cause of the crash.