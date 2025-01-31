Small school roundup: Jake Graham drops 50 points in Riverside boys win over Colville; Macy Cummings leads Lakeside girls past Medical lake

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast A

Riverside 80, Colville 44: Jake Graham scored 50 points and the visiting Rams (12-4, 4-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (7—11, 0-4). McKavry Maddox led Colville with 18 points.

Medical Lake 53, Lakeside 43: The visiting Eagles (11-7, 3-1) beat the Cardinals (11-7, 1-3).

Northeast 2B

Colfax 69, Northwest Christian 60: Adrik Jenkin scored 28 points and the Bulldogs (17-1) defeated the visiting Crusaders (13-5). Avi West led NWC with 26 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 65, Colton 14: The Pirates (9-8, 8-4) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-14, 3-11).

District 6 1B tournament

Selkirk 75, Odessa 60: Keaton Arastio scored 26 points and the fourth-seeded Rangers (10-11) eliminated the visiting Tigers (6-12) in a first-round game at Cusick High School. Selkirk plays top-seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 87, Curlew 40: Kallen Maioho scored 45 points, and the third-seeded Wildcats (9-6) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Cougars (2-15) in a play-in game. Nathan Boyce led the Cougars with 14 points. The Wildcats will play second-seeded Inchelium in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Valley Christian 73, Republic 43: The fourth-seeded Panthers (14-8) beat the visiting Tigers (6-12) in a play-in game at Wilbur-Creston High School. Valley Christian plays top-seeded Northport in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Chesterton Academy 40, Cusick 40: The third-seeded Panthers (13-6) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (4-15). Cusick plays second-seeded Wellpinit in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Girls

Northeast A

Lakeside 44, Medical Lake 29: Macy Cummings scored 10 points and the visiting Eagles (9-9, 3-1) beat the Cardinals (6-11, 2-2).

Colville 48, Riverside 14: Madelynn Sumner scored 14 points and the Crimson Hawks (11-7, 3-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-17, 0-3).

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 58, Colfax 34: The visiting Crusaders (14-3) beat the Bulldogs (8-9).

Southeast 1B

Colton 35, Pomeroy 37: Leah Musson scored 11 points and the visiting Wildcats (12-5, 10-4) beat the Pirates (10-8, 7-6).