Former Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto signs one-year deal with Utah Mammoth

From staff and wire reports

The Utah Mammoth signed former Spokane Chiefs forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

Yamamoto, 26, played 12 games with Utah last season. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward has recorded 60 goals, 77 assists and 137 points in 315 career NHL games with Utah, Edmonton Oilers, and Seattle Kraken.

The Spokane native – whose deal is worth $775,000 – played three seasons for the Chiefs. In 2017-18, his third season in Spokane, Yamamoto had WHL highs of 42 goals, 57 assists and 99 points, and was named to the Western Conference Second All-Star Team.

The forward was chosen by the Edmonton Oilers with the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.