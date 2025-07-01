Fresh off ‘Life Behind Bars’ album release, Vandoliers play District Bar show

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Fresh off the Friday release of their most bold and intimate record yet, Texas country-punk band Vandoliers will take to the Inland Northwest to celebrate at the District Bar.

About two years ago, Grammy Award-winning producer Ted Hutt reached out to Jenni Rose, the band’s lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist. Although the Vandoliers were touring globally and a new album wasn’t in the works at the time, Rose knew she wanted a new record and knew she wanted it to come to fruition with Hutt.

Another factor hanging over the head of the Vandoliers was not being signed to a major label while knowing they wanted their fifth record to be their most special yet. Despite the lack of funds, Rose credits the band’s diehard fan base for raising the money and helping to bring the record to life.

“Our fans are amazing, and they pre-ordered a record that wasn’t made yet, from a band that didn’t have a label and from a band that had a big goal but might be kind of batting out of their league a little,” Rose said.

As the writing of the record progressed, Rose found herself digging deeper than ever before while tackling introspection. She realized she had gender dysmorphia, and as she explored her own identity, Rose’s lyricism on the record portrays just that.

In songs like the title track, “Life Behind Bars,” Rose battles the notion of her “shadow;” the realities of gender dysmorphia, overcoming alcoholism and the way others perceive her. Meanwhile, in songs like “Bible Belt,” Rose discusses feeling out of place within her Texas community.

“Ted wasn’t taking anything superficial, so all the safeguards that I usually use to make everybody think that I’m OK, and totally fine, totally normal, a happy little troubadour from Texas, weren’t being accepted,” Rose said. “I had to open up, so I did.”

Sonically, the album encompasses the decadelong history of the Vandoliers. Aspects of the band’s very first demos all the way to the improved, more elaborate musicianship found in the present can be heard throughout the 10-track project, alongside Hutt’s acclaimed “fine-tuning” skills.

Rose is fully aware that country music tackling more abstract concepts, such as true self-awareness and deeply rooted senses of self-worth, isn’t exactly common nor beloved by all within the genre. Nonetheless, Rose hopes listeners will walk away from the album thinking about their own ideals, identity and the autonomy to do so.

“This is an album from a band that wanted to say something,” Rose said. “Now that we’re releasing it to the world, everybody has the freedom to react the way that they do, but I know that I did my best and I know the band did their best.”