Local real estate firm joins REMAX brand

Four local entrepreneurs who started the Citibrokers real estate firm have joined the RE/MAX brand and will now be known as RE/MAX Citibrokers.

Logan Moeller, Aaron Cunningham, Landon Cunningham and Nick Barnes will continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Spokane market, according to a news release.

“Transitioning to the RE/MAX brand is a necessary step for us to scale our business,” Moeller said in the release. “The technology platform, marketing resources and breadth of the network are exceptional but, honestly, we think the brand name alone will really help propel us in our market.”

Located at 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. in Spokane, Moeller and the team opened its brokerage in 2015.

With about 20 agents on staff, the brokerage specializes in residential, commercial, new home construction and property management, according to the release.