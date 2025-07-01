Suspect who took bank employee hostage shot dead while reaching for Faygo Red Pop

By Max Reinhart Detroit News

Authorities said a Detroit man who held an employee hostage at a Saginaw Township bank was shot and killed by police while reaching for a bottle of Faygo Red Pop.

Michigan State Police troopers and Saginaw Township police responded to Mercantile Bank on State Street (M-58) at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, MSP reported on social media.

Officials said a man later identified as Quinton Marquese Allen, 31, of Detroit, had entered the bank, taken a female employee hostage and barricaded her and himself inside the building. Lt. Kimberly Vetter, spokesperson for MSP’s Third District, said Allen was armed. She did not specify what type of weapon he had, but said it wasn’t a firearm.

At one point during the ensuing hours-long standoff, MSP used a drone to carry a 24-ounce bottle of Faygo Red Pop to Allen. According to an MLive report, Allen had requested the beverage during negotiations with law enforcement.

When he reached for the drink, an MSP trooper shot Allen through a glass window, killing the suspect.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was released that night, officials said.

According to MLive, the hostage situation allegedly began after the employee told Allen she could not cash a fraudulent check he had brought to the bank.

In a statement, Mercantile Bank thanked law enforcement for their “swift and professional response,” and said the Saginaw location would be closed until further notice.

According to online Michigan Department of Corrections records, Allen was on probation for charges of retail fraud in Macomb County and breaking and entering in Wayne County.