He grew up in Puyallup. On Thursday, he’ll put on the city’s fireworks show

By Isabela Lund (Tacoma) News Tribune

Many boys go through a phase where they are enthralled with fire and explosives. Travis Kienholz, 35, never grew out of it.

Kienholz – who was born and raised in Puyallup – has been a licensed pyrotechnician in Washington state for 15 years. He has created dazzling fireworks displays for the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve for a number of shows across the state. Now, on July 3, he is going to be the head pyrotechnician for Puyallup’s Red, White & Kaboom Festival – his first time leading a show in his hometown.

“I’m excited to be able to do a show in my hometown,” Kienholz said. “Even though I’ve been working in the industry for a long time, I haven’t done a show in the city limits of Puyallup.”

Kienholz’s passion for fireworks started when he was in the 6th grade.

“It was a weekend near the end of the school year – me and one of my buddies, we were riding one of our bikes around the parking lot and we stumbled across a box of bottle rockets,” Kienholz said. “That’s what kind of sparked it, and then that passion continued to grow.”

When Kienholz was 18, his dad, Steve, found a class about pyrotechnics. Steve signed the two of them up, and Kinholz got his license when he was 20. Since then, the father-son duo have participated in over 50 shows across the state.Travis Kienholz wears a shirt honoring Gregg Farnsworth, a former owner of the Entertainment Fireworks Inc., who Kienholz worked with for several years on the annual fireworks display for Vashon Island.

“My dad, professionally, is a truck driver – so from a licensing standpoint, you need somebody who is licensed to transport the explosives and then you need someone who is licensed to perform the show with explosives,” Kienholz said. “So, the two of us work as a unit.”

Kienholz’s enthusiasm for fireworks shaped his career path outside of festive events. He got a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Utah and now works as a scientist for a pharmaceutical company in Bend, Oregon, where he lives.

“Chemistry was the closest thing to explosives,” Kienholz said with a laugh. “Working as a scientist is something that I really enjoy doing, and it also gives me the resources, both in time and money, to then be able to go and do the things I enjoy – such as performing fireworks shows.”

Since Kienholz is only licensed in Washington, he travels to his home state once or twice a year to do what he loves.

“I will come up and work two or three shows for the Fourth of July, and it becomes a bit of a family affair,” Kienholz said. “I have my parents, siblings, come out and help out with these shows.”

Kienholz said his favorite part about fireworks shows are the connections and the art.

“I think the relationships that have been built, it’s hard to put anything higher than that. I’ve been able to work with a lot of really great people that all share a very similar passion,” Kienholz said. “I would say a close runner-up is, like, the artistry of it … you get to perform for people in a way that I can be in the background, to design a show that people really enjoy.”

He said the connections are the best part about finally getting to lead a show in his hometown.

“I’m excited to be able to invite a lot more of my friends and family who live in the Puyallup area – they come out and celebrate with us [and see] the art that we put on,” Kienholz said. What is the Red, White and Kaboom Festival?

The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce hosts the Red, White and Kaboom Festival every year. This year, the event will be on July 3 from noon to 10:30 p.m. in the Gold and Teal lots of the Washington State Fair.

Guests can listen to live music, see a car show or check out the food trucks and beer garden. There will be a kid’s corner and the Red, White and Kaboom 5K Run.

Parking passes for the Gold Lot are $30 per vehicle, according to the event’s website. Residents can book tickets at pscc.ticketspice.com/red-white-kaboom-2025.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come together, support the local community and then also celebrate our country,” Kienholz said.

The fireworks display will kick off at 10 p.m.