How to help families of firefighters shot: No-Li Brewery and others rally with fundraisers

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

Visit our page at spokesman.com/courage for ways to give to the Red and Blue Foundation, as well as to the families of the firefighters affected in the Canfield Mountain tragedy.

In the wake of the Canfield Mountain tragedy, organizations within the community have pledged to donate to the families of the slain firefighters and rally behind the firefighter hospitalized.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Hardwood and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison were both shot and killed by a solo gunman Sunday while responding to a wildfire on Canfield Mountain. Dave Tysdal, an engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department for the past 23 years, was also shot and is recovering in the hospital.

John Bryant, the owner of No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane, said his business has supported first responders and firefighters since Day One in 2012.

Over the course of 13 years, Bryant said he’s donated millions of dollars to help first responders.

“The first thing is, consider giving to the Benevolent Fund for Spokane firefighters, or the Red and Blue foundation for Kootenai County and the firefighters that have fallen and their families,” Bryant said. “Second thing is, if you want to release and you want to come together with other people, have a pint of beer, and be in an environment that’s unifying, then No-Li is that place.”

In July, No-Li is donating $30,000 through a variety of fundraising efforts to support the families impacted by the tragedy and to Spokane firefighters.

This month’s themed promotion at No-Li is called Fight Fire with Beer.

Every Monday and Wednesday, patrons who buy a pint of Big Juicy or Cascade Fog get the pint glass for free. Big Juicy is an award-winning IPA.

Similarly, Bryant describes Cascade Fog as a citrus-forward, delicious hazy IPA that’s won international brewing medals on four continents across 110 countries.

Bryant said No-Li takes the $7.50 cost of the pint glass and donates that amount entirely to the Red and Blue Foundation.

All of the money raised from the Fight Fire with Beer program will go directly to the families of those affected.

Also, $25,000 will go directly to the Red and Blue Foundation to help the families and first responders most affected.

The foundation was founded in 2005 and aims to provide support to first responders and their families during catastrophic events or serious injuries.

Another $5,000 will go toward the Spokane Firefighters Benevolent Fund, which operates through Spokane Firefighters Local 29.

Lee McNamee, the interim President for Spokane Firefighters Local 29, said 100% of the money directed to the Benevolent Fund will be donated to the Red and Blue Foundation.

“We really appreciate all the community support and can’t say enough good things about it,” McNamee said.

“Unfortunately, it takes an event like this to unfold to really see how strong and resilient the community is.”

In addition to this special event every Monday and Wednesday, No-Li is also offering Fight Fire T-shirts for $22 each.

As of Tuesday, they will also be selling six-packs of their Fight Fire with Beer Lager for $10.99.

Bryant describes the lager as a light malt balance similar to a dark, long-neck of Pacifico.

Jared Reneau is a sergeant with the Coeur d’Alene police department. He has worked on the police force for the past 18 years, but got involved with the Red and Blue Foundation in the last three years. Now, he’s their public information officer.

“It’s every first responder’s nightmare to have their families go through these things,” Reneau said. “One of our missions is to help families and to alleviate a lot of the stress that comes from that.”

There are four funds on the Red and Blue Foundation website for which people can donate. Three of these fundraisers go to the Hardwood, Morrison and Tysdal families, while the fourth is a more generalized Canfield incident fund.

Apart from the mental and physical anguish caused from such an event, the Red and Blue Foundation works with professionals of all kinds, including insurance and financial professionals, to alleviate as much stress and pain from the families as possible.

Reneau hopes that the Red and Blue Foundation can act as a vehicle for the support that the community provides.

No-Li Brewery also is holding a Fight Fire with Beer celebration July 18 and 19 to raise even more money.

Bryant said the tragedy is the priority, and he had thought about canceling the event out of respect and honor for the firefighters slain. But after a conversation with the firefighters’ union and a late-night discussion with his spouse, he decided to dedicate the entire campaign toward those most affected.

Bryant said Spokane is a special place to be. But services that provide a community a fabric, Bryant said, start with first responders.

In a heartbreaking moment marred with pain and uncertainty, Bryant hopes Spokanites will band together and continue to love and respect one another.

And if that happens over a cold one, even better.

“We make beer,” Bryant said. “But we brew community.”