Locally: Spokane Zephyr add former BYU All-American Cameron Tucker

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr have added forward Cameron Tucker, the team announced Tuesday, pending league and federation approval.

Tucker, who was the 2016 Utah high school player of the year, had an illustrious career at BYU, earning All-American honors in 2021, and scoring 43 goals and 31 assists in her five years with the Cougars.

Her professional journey began in late 2021, when she signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

After a season and 13 appearances with Gotham FC, she signed with the Houston Dash for the 2023 NWSL season, appearing in 12 matches. The Dash extended her contract for the 2024 season, then traded her to her home state of Utah, where she scored one goal in nine appearances with the Utah Royals.

She has been in Valencia, Spain, this year, after signing in January with Levante UD of Liga F, the country’s top-tier women’s soccer league.

“Cam is an incredible addition to the team,” interim head coach Josh McAllister said. “She will bring experience, leadership and add another attacking threat to our team. From her time at BYU and in the NWSL, Cam has been a dangerous attacking threat everywhere she has been.”

The Zephyr will begin their second season in the Gainbridge Super League in late August, with the home opener set for Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For schedule and ticket information, visit uslspokane.com.

College soccer

University of Idaho head soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger announced the hire of Nick Davis as goalkeepers coach on Wednesday.

Davis comes to Moscow from Sewanee University, a Division III university in Tennessee, where he coached the goalkeepers during the 2024 season. Sewanee recorded 14 shutouts and allowed just six goals all season.

College softball

Bill Baber, a softball coach with more than 350 career victories to his name at NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA levels, will be the next head coach at Whitworth, director of athletics Tim Demant announced last week.

Baber has spent the last 22 seasons at California Baptist University in Riverside. He was an assistant coach under Mike Smith from 2004 through 2011, during which time the Lancers won an NAIA national championship and appeared in the NAIA title game three consecutive seasons.

Baber was elevated to head coach for the 2012 season following Smith’s departure to another school. His promotion coincided with CBU’s transition to NCAA Division II and he went 333-161-1 over 10 years. In 2019, the Lancers moved to NCAA Division I and joined the Western Athletic Conference.

Smith returned to Cal Baptist for the 2022 season and Baber agreed to become the associate head coach under Smith, a role he served through the 2025 season.

Baber takes over a Whitworth team that has a history of success but struggled through a 6-32 season in 2025.

Golf

Gonzaga senior golfer Guillermo Polo Bodart finished second at the 104th Washington Men’s Amateur, held last week at Bear Creek Country Club in Woodinville, Washington.

Polo Bodart finished at 2 under through the three-round event, one stroke behind the winner, Collin Hodgkinson of Beaverton, Oregon.

Polo Bodart was tied for the lead after an opening-round 68, but a second-day 77 left him with work to do in the final round. He closed the tournament with a 3-under 69 – the best third round in the field, to secure the tie for second.

Only seven of the championship’s 123 players finished under par.