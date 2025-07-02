Report: Gonzaga to host former Washington State assistant, Campbell in Dec. 17 matchup

Former Washington State assistant John Andrzejek will return to the Inland Northwest in December, this time as the first-year head coach of a Campbell team that’s scheduled to visit Gonzaga as part of its nonconference schedule.

The Fighting Camels will travel to Spokane to face the Zags on Dec. 17, according to Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org and the Field of 68. A tipoff time and television broadcast information for the game are still to be determined.

Campbell becomes one of two known home opponents for Gonzaga, which is also hosting Big East powerhouse Creighton at McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 11.

Andrzejek, a member of Todd Golden’s national championship winning staff at Florida last season, spent four years in Pullman under former WSU coach Kyle Smith from 2019-23. He formally accepted Campbell’s head coaching role in March, but remained with the Gators through their run to the Final Four and national title game. Andrzejek also has experience in the West Coast Conference, working under Smith at San Francisco in 2016-17 as a director of basketball operations.

Campbell enters its third season in the Colonial Athletic Association after spending 12 previous years in the Big South Conference. The Fighting Camels made a coaching change, parting with 12th-year coach Kevin McGeehan after three consecutive losing seasons and on the heels of a 15-17 record in 2024-25. The program’s only NCAA Tournament appearance came in 1992, during its first stint in the Big South.

Andrzejek’s staff at Campbell features multiple assistants with WSU ties, including Eddie Hill, who played for the Cougars under Kelvin Sampson from 1990-94, and Joseph Yesufu, who spent a year in Pullman before transferring to West Virginia, where he was part of a team that beat Gonzaga in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis. Another Campbell assistant, Anthony Lorenzo, spent time at WSU as the program’s coordinator of operations and as a graduate manager.

The Zags are expected to add more home dates to a nonconference calendar that includes a variety of neutral-site and road matchups, including a Nov. 8 game against Oklahoma at the Arena, games against Alabama and Maryland at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, and a neutral-site game against Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gonzaga hasn’t announce dates for a neutral-site game against UCLA at Climate Pledge Arena or road game against Arizona State. The Zags are also expected to face Baylor in a neutral-site game, but details for the game are still unknown.