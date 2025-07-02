Spokane concedes second-half goal to tie with Texoma in a League One match on Wednesday

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Velocity scored a late first-half goal, but surrendered one in the second period to draw with Texoma FC 1-1 in a League One match on Wednesday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Neither side could be separated as they struggled to break through their opponents’ final third mustering up just five shot attempts apiece in the period until Nil Vinyals scored his first goal of the season on the Velocity’s sixth attempt to give Spokane a 1-0 advantage.

In the 45th minute in stoppage time, Vinyals seized the ball at the center half after Texoma’s goalkeeper, Javier Garcia, failed to clear it in the middle of the field. Vinyals bolted toward the left sideline and just outside the penalty area.

The midfielder cut to the right and broke down center midfielder Ozzie Ramos, took one dribble inside the box and fired a right-footed shot that kissed the right goalpost and tucked into the back of the net.

In the 64th minute, Texoma scored an equalizer with a shot from Maciej Bortniczuk.

Teddy Baker lifted a cross into the goalie box and Bortniczuk hit a left-footed shot that breezed past a falling Carlos Merancio.

The Velocity outshot Texoma 8-5 in the second period, but Texoma’s 18 clearances prevented Spokane any shots on target for the rest of the match.

Camron Miller led Spokane’s defense with nine clearances and seven duels won and Merancio recorded four saves and eight recoveries for the Velocity.

Spokane (8-1-5) next travels to The Stadium at Memorial Field to take on Westchester (2-5-5) July 16 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.