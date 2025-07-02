Trump administration withholds $7 billion from schools

By Justine McDaniel and Terell Wright Washington Post

The Trump administration has withheld nearly $7 billion in funding for schools that was scheduled for distribution this week, instead notifying state education agencies the night before a Tuesday deadline that the money is unavailable and under review.

The funding supports after-school, English-language learning, adult education and other programs, meaning its loss would have a seismic impact on students across the country, including families who rely on before- and after-school programming. It is included in long-standing grant programs that have been funded by the federal government for years.

The funding that had been set for July 1 distribution was approved by Congress in March’s federal spending bill and signed into law by President Donald Trump. But on Wednesday, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget suggested that it needed to investigate whether the money has been used by school districts to fund a “radical leftwing agenda.”

The administration is investigating whether the funds have been used for purposes such as scholarships for undocumented immigrant students or teachings on LGBTQ topics, an OMB spokesperson said in a statement to The Post.

Education advocates, Democratic lawmakers and school districts were alarmed by the delay, weeks before the next academic year is scheduled to begin. Affected parties are likely to take legal action against the Trump administration within the next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to address sensitive discussions.

The notice from the Education Department provided little reasoning for the delay, saying the funds were being reviewed “given the change in Administrations.” It said the Trump administration has not yet made decisions concerning funding for the upcoming school year, according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.

“The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities,” the notice said.

The Education Department referred questions to the Office of Management and Budget. No decisions have been made about the fate of the grant programs, the OMB spokesperson said.

The OMB is led by Russell Vought, a key figure in the administration who has pushed for Trump to assert executive power over spending. The administration has been preparing to refuse to spend congressionally mandated funds, The Post reported last week, to test a law known as the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 meant to prevent the executive branch from overturning spending decisions made by Congress.

In next fiscal year’s budget, the Education Department has proposed eliminating all six of the grant programs affected by Tuesday’s withholding. That decision will ultimately be up to Congress.

The funds withheld this week also include money for classroom technology, teachers’ professional development, educational support for children of migrant workers such as seasonal farmworkers, and academic enrichment activities including STEM education, mental health services and college and career counseling.

K-12 school leaders have had to delay planning for the upcoming school year and are facing financial uncertainty, said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. She called the freeze in funding “lawless.”

“These are congressionally approved programs for this year, and the Trump administration is trying to defund education unilaterally through government overreach,” Weingarten said.

Frederick M. Hess, a senior fellow and director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute says that the administration has a right to review funding and determine whether spending is consistent with the law but that it cannot withhold funds based on disagreement with a policy.

“The president’s priorities, whether Republican or Democrat, do not trump the law of the land. These funds have been authorized and appropriated by Congress. The president has signed that budget into law,” Hess said.