Braylen Wimmer solo home run lifts Spokane Indians over Tri-City 1-0

From staff reports

PASCO — Braylen Wimmer’s solo home run in the sixth inning was all the Spokane Indians needed to beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 1-0 in a Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Thursday.

Spokane (9-3) managed only two hits, but Wimmer homered in the third straight game for his team-leading 13th of the season, which ties him with Everett’s Luis Suisbel for the most among active players in the NWL. Over the past three games, Wimmer is 4 for 13 with 13 total bases and five RBIs.

Wimmer’s homer provided more than enough support for starter Konner Eaton, who gave up some contact but otherwise produced a gem, tossing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. He scattered nine hits, allowing just one extra-base hit, and walked two.

Eaton (5-4) threw 91 pitches, 63 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 3.31. The 22-year-old lefty leads the league in strikeouts and innings pitched and is fifth in ERA among qualified pitchers.

Tri-City (8-4) hit into three double plays and made three outs on the basepaths.

Reliever Francis Rivera pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts to pick up his first save of the season.

Tri-City first baseman Caleb Pendleton went 3 for 3.

The teams play in at Avista Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m.