County stars Billy Currington and Kip Moore to rock Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Billy Currington performs during the Watershed Country Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 31, 2021, in George, Wash. He will take the Northern Quest Resort and Casino stage on July 10. (Don Chareunsy/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

Country music hitmakers Billy Currington and Kip Moore will be bringing their slew of 2000s and 2010s tunes to Spokane.

After graduating high school, Currington moved from Georgia to Nashville where he became a prominent songwriter before the successes of his own solo career.

With the release of his second album, the double-platinum “Doin’ Somethin’ Right” in 2005, Currington found his first of 11 Billboard country chart topping singles.

Just a few of Currington’s hits include “Good Directions,” “People Are Crazy,” “Let Me Down Easy,” and “Do I Make You Wanna.”

Moore, a fellow Georgian, spent a few years writing in Nashville before signing a record deal and releasing his first singles in 2011.

One of those singles from his 2012 platinum debut record “Up All Night” includes the triple platinum track “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck.”

Moore is also known for songs like “Beer Money,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” and “More Girls Like You.”

Currington and Moore will be joined by rising alternative singer-songwriter and guitarist Marlon Funaki.

The three will perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10. Tickets starting at $49 can be purchased through the venue website.