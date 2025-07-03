Drones better than fireworks for Fourth of July, Seattle Times readers say

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

Can drones compete with the classic booms of fireworks, the sulfury scent of smoke and the cascading, shimmering streaks?

No, Seattle Times readers said – but for many, that’s a good thing.

“The noise and smoke are not good for anyone,” said Kim Callis of Seattle. “People with (post-traumatic stress disorder) and most pets are traumatized by the sound. The drones are quiet and don’t add to our carbon problem.”

More than 70% of some 140 people who responded to The Times’ question: “Do you prefer fireworks or a drone show for the Fourth of July?” said they preferred drones mostly because they saw fireworks as a worse option – saying they can pollute the environment, cause fires and erupt with noise that can shake dogs, wildlife and military veterans.

Drones gain popularity

Drones have come to the fore in the modern world.

Last year, 200 drones took to the sky at the Space Needle to ring in the new year, and the Seahawks launched their first drone halftime show with 500 of the buzzing bots to honor the 12s, their dedicated fan base.

Despite last year’s snafu in the city of SeaTac, where dozens of drones fell from the sky at a Fourth of July show, Des Moines is still opting for flying robots.

Alongside music from live bands and savory smells from food trucks, Des Moines will send 200 drones into the sky for a colorful display featuring formations resembling the American flag, the Statue of Liberty, simulated fireworks, a whale, sailboats and other marine-themed images.

Since 2023, the first year Des Moines put together a Fourth of July drone show, such performance has grown on the city and its residents, said Bonnie Wilkins, director of community and administrative services.

“Living on the water here, people are very, very appreciative of the fact that we are being really environmentally friendly,” Wilkins said, and that the quiet display doesn’t disturb pets, veterans and wildlife.

Many readers agreed with Wilkins. Drones are not only more creative and elaborate,” as one reader said, but also “not noisy, not a fire risk, not as likely to be misused by amateurs,” as another reader said.

Drone shows are “more dynamic, colorful, and don’t harm pets and don’t pollute Lake Union,” said Brian Landau, of Seattle.

Renton is having a drone show for the second straight year, albeit not on the Fourth of July but on Renton River Days on July 25 at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The city stopped hosting a fireworks show in 2024 due to environmental, noise and funding concerns.

As for SeaTac, drones aren’t making a comeback. But neither is the festival. The city canceled this year’s festivities due to concerns about large crowds.

Why some are holding out for fireworks

Fireworks are still very much alive in Washington.

About 40,000 people are expected to attend Seafair’s annual fireworks show above Lake Union, where the nonprofit will shoot off 7,000 pounds of raucous rockets for about 20 minutes, said spokesperson Lauren Carter.

“Fireworks are all about that sensory impact,” Carter said. “The raw power of the fireworks, the colors, the different logistics that come within a fireworks show is always something that I think brings this nostalgic feeling to everyone.”

This year’s show will be bigger than previous ones and include a variety of shells, such as large-scale and multishot items and a 10-inch shell with special effects that “you’ll just have to come out and see,” Carter said.

Drones are synchronized and aren’t as dynamic, she said. Seafair has served drones with fireworks in previous shows, but there’s no commitment to bring drones back soon.

There are some Seattle Times readers who support fireworks, with one calling them “more aesthetically pleasing” and drones “less interesting.” Another reader described fireworks as “a visceral, full body experience, rooted in our nation’s history.

“Drones don’t hold a candle to fireworks,” said Erik Nielsen, of Seattle.

But don’t get too excited and shoot off your own rockets. The sale and use of fireworks is banned in nearly every city in King County, including Seattle, and its unincorporated areas.

Of course, if you didn’t like the binary answer pitting drones against fireworks, you’ll be happy to know the two can coexist, as long as you’re willing to drive a few hours east.

Like Seattle’s New Year’s Eve celebration, drones and fireworks can be seen together this Fourth of July season at Airway Heights’ Fourth of July celebration at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino near Spokane, which will see 500 drones take to the sky and a fireworks display.