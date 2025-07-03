Traveling for the Fourth? Record numbers of Americans will be joining you

By Olive Pete For The Spokesman-Review

The number of Fourth of July travelers is expected to hit a record this year, with 72.2 million Americans traveling for the holiday.

That’s 1.7 million more than in 2024, representing a 2.4% increase, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho Matthew Conde said.

In 2019, the total was 65.2 million Americans, indicating travel has rebounded and exceeded levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Another thing we’re seeing is multigenerational travel,” Conde said.

Holiday traveling is back in a big way, Conde said.

“People are not going to put off what they see as an important investment in their lives, connecting with their loved ones,” he said. “People are going to maintain that connection, getting everyone involved in trips.”

Gas prices

Washington’s statewide average for regular gas was $4.43 per gallon on Monday, the same price it was the week prior, but the diesel price is 6½ cents more than what it was the week prior, at $4.93.

Idaho’s statewide average gas price was $3.43 on June 26, a nickel more expensive than the week prior and $0.14 more than the month prior, but 16 cents cheaper than the same day last year.

Washington’s gas tax increased on Tuesday by 6 cents per gallon, the first increase in nine years. Gas taxes are Washington’s primary source of funding for road construction and maintenance. The increase for diesel was 9 cents.

Summer gas prices are still the lowest they’ve been since 2021, Mellani McAleenan of AAA Washington said. This year, the price of crude oil has kept gas prices on the lower side, but the Israel-Iran conflict has driven up the price of oil in recent days.

Weather is also a wild card. The Atlantic hurricane season is underway, and NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season. Storms along the Gulf Coast can affect oil refineries and disrupt fuel deliveries, leading to a temporary increase in gas prices.

Washington has the third-most expensive gas in the country, cheaper than California and Hawaii, but more expensive than Oregon and Nevada.

Top destinations

Seattle remains a top domestic destination for Washingtonians, and Vancouver British Columbia, is the top international destination. Alaskan cruises are in peak season, with most cruises departing from Seattle and Vancouver.

Cruises, beaches and fireworks are the main motivators for travelers heading to cities, McAleenan said.

National parks have become a popular destination following the COVID-19 pandemic, Conde said.

“They’re all busy,” he said. “Get an early start, because some parks fill up quickly with parking and other limits.”

Modes of transport

From Saturday to Sunday, an expected 410,000 Idahoans will be traveling 50 miles or more, according to AAA data.

Of those travelers, 85% will be traveling by car, 8% by air, and 6.6% other means (e.g. cruises, buses, trains).

Domestic flights are 4% more expensive than a year ago, but domestic hotels are 11% cheaper than a year ago. Domestic car rentals are 2% cheaper than a year ago, and cruise ships departing from cities in the United States are 40% more expensive than a year ago, according to AAA data.

Alannah Toft, communications manager for Spokane International Airport, said there are more than 6,000 additional departing seats scheduled each day for the five-day holiday period, compared to the nonholiday season.

People boarding a ferry by vehicle can expect busy sailings and longer wait times, likely westbound Wednesday through Friday, and eastbound Saturday and Sunday.

Walk-on passengers can bypass vehicle lines and usually board much faster. Washington ferry routes are expected to be busy, and reservations are strongly encouraged on routes that offer them.

Best travel times

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Wednesday and Sunday to be the busiest days on the road. Afternoon hours will be the most congested.

Ryan Overton, public information officer for Washington Department of Transportation, Eastern Region, said to get on the road as early as possible, or wait until congestion volumes start to drop around 6 p.m.

Due to the holiday landing on a Friday this year, Overton advises avoiding the evening commute on Thursday afternoon and evening, when people are trying to get out of town.

Overton said a large majority of the traffic out of Eastern Washington is heading east on I-90 into Idaho.

“People just need to pack their patience,” Overton said. “Add 15-20 minutes to your travel time.”

Electric vehicles

As the infrastructure begins to catch up to the growth of electric vehicles seen in the Northwest, more people are beginning to rely on them for lengthier trips, Conde said.

More charging stations are being added, so travelers don’t feel as nervous as they used to, he said.

As a compromise, a lot of consumers are choosing hybrids, Conde said. More people are using internal combustion vehicles for longer trips, and electric vehicles for traveling within their town, Conde said. That will change as motorists become more confident in their electric cars, he said.

Travel tips

Conde encourages pretrip inspections of your battery, engine and tires.

“There’s still time to get that peace of mind,” he said. “AAA will always be there to help you, but it’s nice to not have that interruption.”

When booking last-minute flights for summer trips, consider flying on weekdays like Tuesdays or Wednesdays for the best deals, McAleenan said.

Work to watch for

The Washington Department of Transportation said highway work will largely be suspended beginning Friday for the holiday weekend.

All four lanes of the Vantage Bridge will be open to accommodate holiday travel on Interstate 90 beginning Thursday and ending Tuesday, when travel will be reduced back to one lane in each direction for construction.

State Route 123 through Mount Rainer National Park is undergoing construction that will add 30 minutes of travel time, according to the National Park Service.