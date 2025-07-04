Indians comeback falls short in 4-3 loss to Dust Devils

From staff reports

A throwing error put the Spokane Indians on the wrong side of a 4-3 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday at Avista Stadium.

Spokane catcher Cole Messina misplayed a pickoff attempt, scoring the third of a three-run fifth inning for the visitors. Matt Coutney broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI groundout, followed by a RBI single from David Calabrese off of Indians starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. (3-6).

The Indians (9-4) neared a comeback off the bat of Andy Perez, who scored Caleb Hobson on a groundout in the sixth inning and drove in another with a triple in the eighth.

The Dust Devils (9-4) evened the series at 2-2.