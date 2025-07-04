Joey Chestnut wins 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after 2024 ban

By Amos Morale III The Athletic

Joey Chestnut recaptured the Mustard Belt in his return to the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Friday after a year away.

Chestnut dominated the competition, eating 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Friday’s event marked the return of the 16-time champion after he was banned from the 2024 contest due to a sponsorship conflict involving plant-based meat brand Impossible Foods.

Chestnut said the ban was the result of a misunderstanding.

“After last year, they really understood my relationship with Impossible a little bit better. It wasn’t like I was working with other hot dogs or saying plant-based meat is better than regular meat,” Chestnut said. “They saw that the campaign I was working on – and still am – is for meatless Mondays. People who eat meat regularly take a break, and if you still are craving meat even though you’re committed to taking a break, you can have something that fulfills that craving. It just took some communicating for them to understand that I wasn’t doing anything that hurt (Nathan’s) brand.”

Chestnut, 41, had won eight consecutive titles heading into 2024. Last year’s contest was won by Patrick Bertoletti, who finished second this year with 46.5 hot dogs and buns consumed.

Miki Sudo claimed the pink belt in the women’s contest after eating 33 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Sudo holds the record for the event, which she set in 2024, with 51 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes.

Friday’s victory was Sudo’s 11th win in 11 tries. The 33 hot dogs and buns she consumed were the second fewest of her career in this contest, behind 2019’s 31.

Michelle Lesco, the only other woman to win the contest since 2014, finished second with 22.75 hot dogs and buns consumed. Lesco won a pink belt in 2021. Sudo didn’t compete that year as she and her husband, fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry were expecting their first child.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.