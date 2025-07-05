George Kirby, Paul Skenes square off to close Mariners’ homestand

Sophia Vesely Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners conclude their homestand on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the series finale will be a premier pitching matchup featuring two of baseball’s best young right-handers.

Mariners right-hander George Kirby, a 2023 All-Star, will share the mound with Pirates 2024 All-Star and Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

Kirby, who was activated off the injured list May 22, finally hit his stride in his last two outings.

“Last two have been good,” he said before Saturday’s game. “Throwing strikes, getting ahead — all I really look for if I’m able to do that is just to be able to get swings easier.”

Kirby allowed just one earned run on three hits in six innings against both the Kansas City Royals on June 30 and the Minnesota Twins on June 25.

He fanned five Royals and three Twins.

“I just want to be able to keep stacking these starts because I know what I’m capable of,” Kirby said. “I just want to be able to go out and get a quality start every time, six or seven innings. … That’s what I want to do, that and just keep getting swings and misses. I want to get strikeouts and put guys away quicker. If I do that, I know it’s going to be a good game.”

Kirby, who was shut down in early March due to shoulder inflammation, has eight starts since his return, with a 4.85 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. In the last 30 days, however, his ERA has dropped to 3.10.

Skenes, the National League’s Cy Young front-runner, started for the NL in last year’s All-Star Game, only the fifth rookie pitcher to start in the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933. He tossed a scoreless inning in the NL’s 5-3 loss to the American League.

In 18 starts this season, Skenes has a 2.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 111 innings.

As things currently line up, Kirby’s next scheduled start would be in Detroit — and likely a showdown with reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

“I don’t care who throws with me,” Kirby said. “I can’t control that stuff, so I am just going to go out, limit the runs and give six or seven innings and do my thing.”

Note

• Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller (right elbow inflammation) pitched off a mound Saturday afternoon for the first time since landing on the IL on June 7. Miller threw about 20 pitches in the bullpen, all fastballs, and he’s hoping to progress to a rehab assignment in a couple weeks.