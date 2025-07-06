Fandom fashionista: Local designer sews up second finalist slot in Her Universe contest

Republic, Washington, fashion designer, Margaret Kidwell, strikes a menacing mutant pose on the runway during the 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/San Diego Union-Tribune)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

Margaret Kidwell’s 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show walk can be viewed on YouTube . Kidwell will post photos and videos from her 2025 runway reveal to her Instagram account, madgical.creations , shortly after the conclusion of the July 24, San Diego Comic-Con event.

Growing up, Margaret Kidwell spent her time immersed in a universe bursting at the seams with fabrics, bobbins and fictional superheroes. Now working by day as a Republic, Washington, campus supervisor for Spokane Community College, the innovative designer has discovered her true calling crafting out-of-this-world looks after-hours as a fandom fashionista.

“I spend all day at a desk and I don’t think that is who I am,” Kidwell said. “I am a creative person who has talent and skills. I really love the opportunity to show them off. I like, honestly, being recognized that hey I can do this and I belong with these people.”

Kidwell’s roots as a fashion designer emerged early in life.

“I learned to sew with my aunt when I was about 7 or 8 … I took a sewing class in high school as a sophomore and that was when I was gifted my sewing machine and really started making my own clothes,” she said. “I was a big fat nerd as a kid and loved ‘Star Wars’ more than anything else.

“As an adult, once I had my own children, I was a little bit more free to be the kid I was,” said Kidwell, who once crafted Jawa tribe outfits for herself and her two small children.

Eager to put a distinctive spin on popular costumes, she began sketching novel designs inspired by the wardrobes of iconic movie, television and comic book characters. Her first completed looks were variations of Marvel femme fatale, Lady Loki.

In an effort to be further recognized for that tailored tenacity, in 2024, Kidwell submitted a pair of designs to the Her Universe Fashion Show contest. Founded by actress Ashley Eckstein in 2010, Her Universe is a fandom, fashion and lifestyle brand. The company aims to cultivate an avenue for women to be authentically themselves and celebrate what they love by creating stylish, inclusive merchandise. The Her Universe contest is held annually in conjunction with the San Diego Comic-Con convention. Top winners receive cash prizes and are considered to design a fashion collection for the company.

Last year, “X” marked Kidwell’s position in the designer spotlight.

Selected as one of 25 finalists, her winning entry merged the glamour of Barbie with the rawness of James Howlett … aka Wolverine. Kidwell’s cutting edge look was derived from the “X-Men ‘97” animated television series.

“I am very much into ‘X-Men.’ I loved them as a kid. I watched one episode and then started drawing,” Kidwell said. “Knowing that the sponsor for the show was Mattel, I was able to think, ‘What is Barbie going to look like if she is in the “X-Men” universe? What is Barbie going to look like if she’s Wolverine? What’s that outfit going to be and then how do I make it couture?’ ”

Sewing up a victory in this contest is no easy task.

Kidwell spent countless hours perfecting her final design. Laced with intricate details, the boundary-pushing look featured a halter neck bodysuit and waterfall mermaid skirt along with 3D-printed “X-Men” earrings. Her nail-biting San Diego ordeal culminated on a bright ballroom runway where the skilled sewist struck a menacing mutant pose.

“There were 2,000 people lined in the audience,” said Kidwell. “I had never done anything like that, it was nerve-racking.”

Her two young children were seated near the stage cheering her on.

“I’m really excited that my kids can see my accomplishments,” she said. “When they see me on the runway and they see what’s happening, they kind of can connect with how big this really is and what their mom’s doing and that I’m not alone in my sewing corner.”

Kidwell didn’t win the grand prize, but in a deja vu moment, she was selected to compete as a finalist again during this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show. The details of that new look are still under tight wraps. Sponsored by Universal Studios, the July 24 event will embrace a theme of “defying fashion,” inspired by the “Wicked” film. Kidwell has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Her 2024 runway experience opened many new doors.

Kidwell was recently asked to appear as part of an upcoming Virginia fashion show and will begin working on those projects in August.

“I’ve built these really beautiful friendships with people who are into similar pop culture fandoms, who are also really heavily invested in their sewing and design careers,” she said. “Being invited and welcomed into this world of people that I admire and being recognized has been absolutely amazing.”

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com