How a home builds generational wealth: home equity and your family’s future

My mother never had substantial savings, investments or anything of value other than her house. It was her wish to pass on her only significant asset to her three kids: me, my brother and my sister. And when she died, she made it happen: we inherited her home. And with that, she laid a foundation for generational wealth.

Just about every parent wants the ability to bequeath something to their children that will enrich them. For many families, the legacy often begins with homeownership.

“Real estate is usually one of the largest assets the average person will own,” said Maxine Teele, a Bronx, New York-based licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty. “And such a large asset appreciating over time typically results in huge profits, which, if used correctly, can positively impact the next generation’s wealth.”

In other words, your residence can be a key financial resource for your family. Buying and maintaining a home builds an equity (ownership) stake you can pass down to your heirs. It’s especially significant nowadays when record-high home prices and elevated mortgage rates can make homeownership feel like an elusive dream.

Here’s why and how home equity can become the cornerstone of your family’s generational wealth.

Why is home equity important?

Home equity is the portion of your property that you actually own outright. It represents the residence’s current market value minus any outstanding mortgage debt.

When you borrow to buy a home, your initial equity stake equals your down payment – the amount of money you directly contributed towards the purchase, instead of financing. Over time, your home equity increases in two primary ways: by a decrease in the mortgage debt, and by a rise in the property’s value.

“Your equity grows as you make mortgage payments, thereby reducing the mortgage balance, and as your home’s market value climbs due to factors like home improvements made or neighborhood enhancements as well as overall real estate market trends,” said Matt Dunbar, senior vice president of the southeast region for Churchill Mortgage. “Your equity slice of homeownership is crucial, as it’s not just a theoretical figure – it translates into real financial potential, an asset that can be borrowed against or sold for profit.”

You can tap home equity in various ways – in the form of a home equity loan, home equity line of credit or cash-out refinance of your primary mortgage – often at better interest rates than personal loans. Your equity can also net you a tidy profit when it’s time to sell your home.

Home equity “is often the primary source of wealth for many homeowners,” Dunbar said. And for their descendants – if the property (or proceeds from the property) remain in the homeowner’s estate.

Generational wealth and homeownership statistics

• Housing is where America’s wealth is stored: The U.S. housing market was worth $49.7 trillion in 2024, an increase of $2.5 trillion over the last year, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.

• According to the Federal Reserve, American homeowners collectively possess nearly $35 trillion in home equity as of Q4 2024.

• 82% of U.S. adults characterize owning a home as part of the “American Dream,” according to Bankrate’s 2025 Home Affordability Report .

• Americans need an annual income of nearly $117,000 to afford a median-priced, home today, according to Bankrate’s April 2025 Home Affordability Study.

• Buying a significant asset like a home was the second-largest motivator for people to make an estate plan, according to Caring.com’s 2025 Wills Estate Planning Study.

• 68% of investors have real estate they plan to leave to their heirs, according to a 2022 Money & Family Ameriprise study.

How can buying a house help you build wealth?

Generational wealth refers to assets that are passed down from one generation of a family to the next. It can take any form: financial investments, savings accounts, tangible goods – and real estate.

“It’s possible to build generational wealth via home equity largely because it requires only two actions,” said Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Heider College of Business, Creighton University. “First, the homeowner must make regular mortgage payments, thereby lowering their mortgage balance, and the homeowner must resist the temptation to borrow against the accumulated home equity if possible.”

The gradual way in which home equity accrues makes it an ideal long-term wealth-building vehicle. “A monthly mortgage payment is often considered a forced savings account,” as National Association of Realtors (NAR) Chief Economist Lawrence Yun once characterized it. Plus, property tends to appreciate over time. While housing markets do have their ups and downs, “it’s very rare to see real estate go to zero in value,” said Steven Orlowkski, certified financial planner and founder/CEO of Orlowski Financial, a New Jersey-based financial services firm.

“Real estate is one of the best ways to build generational wealth simply because, unless you really do something just unimaginably foolish, you’re going to have residual value,” he said. “If you do it right, you invest in the right areas, and you try to get into growth locations, then you will be able to have a tangible asset that you can pass on to successive generations.”

How might owning a home help younger generations build wealth?

Inheriting a home has several economic benefits, offering a variety of options and giving a valuable head start to younger generations, especially nowadays when house-buying is becoming increasingly expensive – a six-figure-income proposition, as Bankrate’s Housing Affordability Study found.

Not surprisingly, 83% of U.S. adults who don’t own a home but want to cite affordability as the reason holding them back, according to Bankrate’s most recent Home Affordability Survey. Not having enough income (59%), home prices being too high (55%) or not being able to afford a down payment and closing costs (46%) are the specific factors they cite. Gen Xers (45 to 60-year-olds) are the most likely age group to say too much debt is keeping them from buying a home.

So, bequeathing a home “not only gifts an appreciating asset, but it also shields heirs from the escalating expenses of homeownership in dynamic real estate markets,” Dunbar said.

Passing down home equity can also improve bonds between generations: affection for the old family homestead and appreciation for the efforts predecessors made to acquire and maintain it.

Building home equity in 2025

Over the past five years, in particular, American homeowners have seen a significant jump in home prices and values, leading to a record rise in home equity.

According to ICE Mortgage Technology, entering 2025, mortgage-holding homeowners had the largest volume of equity of any year on record: a collective $11 trillion in tappable equity (the amount that can be borrowed against while still maintaining a 20% homeownership stake). That averages out to $203,000 per homeowner.

“The amount of equity available for withdrawal continues to rise, and while withdrawals remain subdued compared with historical levels, the combination of market trends, including expectations for lower interest rates and competitive HELOC pricing, provides an opportune environment for more withdrawal activity in coming quarters,” said Andy Walden, head of mortgage and housing market research at ICE.

The higher costs of mortgages and homeownership are causing many prospective buyers to wait things out in the hopes that home prices and interest rates come down. However, there’s a risk to postponing a purchase – and not just because the inflated costs may be the new normal.

“It can mean missing out on potential home equity growth,” said Shawn Malkou, managing broker with X2 Mortgage of Chandler, Arizona. “Despite current market conditions, homeownership will almost always be a valuable way to build wealth over time. The sooner you can get into the homeownership game, the sooner you’ll be able to start building wealth.”

Dunbar agrees. “Delaying could mean confronting even steeper home prices down the line, consequently stalling the advantages of homeownership and the potential for wealth accumulation that could benefit future generations,” he said.

How to pass down property

There are different ways to transfer your home and its equity to your chosen heirs. Here are the most common options.

Wills: A will designates the beneficiaries of the property and provides instructions for your named executor to distribute your assets when inheriting a parent’s house. On the downside, wills must go through probate court, which can be costly and take time. And because a will is a public document, it provides less privacy.

Trusts: A legal entity that you create, the trust essentially takes the title to the home, then distributes ownership to your designated beneficiaries on your death or a specified date. Trusts let you distribute your home more easily and privately without the hassle of probate court; they also help you reduce or avoid gift taxes and, if they are irrevocable, estate taxes too. Homeowners in particular can opt for a qualified personal residence trust (QPRT) to bequeath a primary residence or a vacation home. The owner can remain living in the home until a predetermined end date, upon which title is transferred to their beneficiary. On the downside, creating a trust can be expensive – you need a lawyer to make sure everything is set up properly and worded precisely. QPRTs are especially complicated: The end date must be set carefully or estate taxes could be triggered after all.

Co-ownership/joint tenancy: An alternative method to pass on property to your heirs is joint tenancy, a form of co-ownership. Although co-ownership is usually established when you buy a property, it can also be done later. Basically, this procedure means putting your heirs’ names on your deed. Full ownership of the home then transfers to them when you pass away. The plus side of this approach is its immediacy: Again, you bypass probate court and your heirs have instant control of the home. The downside: Making the heir a co-owner means they must agree to a sale, refinance or other transaction that affects the home. Also, there may be gift tax consequences for the original owner and the heir may pay more in capital gains taxes if/when they sell the property.

Transfer on death deed: Instead of adding a co-owner to a deed, you can create, sign, and record a transfer on death deed, or a TOD designation to a deed. With this action, you’re designating a beneficiary to the home, as you would for an insurance policy or an investment account; upon proof of your death, it goes immediately to the beneficiary. The pros of TODs include its efficiency and avoidance of federal gift taxes. Unfortunately, many states don’t allow TOD deeds.

Challenges of passing down property

Johnson cautions that purchasing residential real estate and building home equity doesn’t necessarily guarantee a foundation for a family fortune. “I believe there are better ways to build generational wealth: specifically, investing in a diversified stock portfolio,” he said.

Certainly, passing down property can be problematic. “Among the primary issues are the potential estate or inheritance taxes incurred based on the property’s valuation,” Dunbar said. That can be true of any asset, of course, but “additionally, unresolved liens or mortgages on the property can further complicate the handover process.” Inheriting a house with a mortgage can especially be burdensome to heirs, if they’re not in a position to assume the debt. “Moreover, older properties might require substantial maintenance or renovations, adding further challenges for the inheritors,” he said.

Then there’s the problem of liquidity. Home equity wealth can’t easily be shared or divvied up among multiple owners, the way cash or stocks can.

“How do we determine what we want for this property?” said Kenneth Chavis IV, senior wealth counselor at Versant Capital Management, an Arizona-based wealth management firm. “Maybe one or two of us want to keep it. Maybe one or two of us want to sell it for various reasons. That can lead to some conflicts and challenges. You potentially have to go through a legal process if they can’t agree amicably. “Of course, a lot of that can be mitigated with proper estate planning.”

















