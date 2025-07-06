Mexico repeats as Gold Cup winner, beats USMNT on Alvarez’s late header

By Paul Tenorio The Athletic

HOUSTON – It was a delayed celebration for Mexico on Sunday evening, first having to fight back from an unexpected deficit and then waiting for a video review to award them the game-winning goal, but El Tri were deserving 2-1 victors over the U.S. men’s national team, as they captured a second consecutive Gold Cup trophy – and record 10th all-time – in front of 70,925 partisan fans at NRG Stadium.

Edson Álvarez’s 77th-minute header provided the winning margin in the championship game – a non-given handball inside the box minutes earlier also benefitted El Tri – but Mexico dominated for long stretches and always looked the better side.

The U.S., playing without many of the regulars expected to be on next summer’s World Cup roster, put up a good fight. Not only did the Americans take an early lead, but they had a couple chances at a second goal, too. In the end, though, Mexico’s quality was clear.

The Americans had a dream start when, in the fourth minute, Sebastian Berhalter’s free kick was headed by Chris Richards off the bottom of the crossbar and just over the line for a goal. It was a sequence that had a number of savvy moments. Patrick Agyemang was fouled, but the ref initially ruled to play on. Malik Tillman wasn’t having it. He put his foot on top of the ball to signal to the ref there was no advantage, and the free kick was given.

Berhalter has become somewhat of a free-kick specialist in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and his service was once again stellar. Richards made a great run and reached back with his head to get a powerful redirection on the ball. It caromed off the underside of the crossbar, bounced down and then out. A few seconds later, the ref whistled for a goal. The ball had crossed the line.

It was an important finish for the U.S., who could settle nerves and protect the lead. But Mexico, as expected, grew into the game. El Tri continued to push forward and the U.S. absorbed waves of attack. Finally, in the 27th minute, Marcel Ruiz played a pretty entry pass into the box, where Raúl Jiménez did wonderfully to turn and sting a left-footed shot past Matt Freese just inches in front of the shin of Tim Ream, who rushed to try to block the shot of his former Fulham teammate. Jiménez then paid tribute to another former teammate, the late Diogo Jota, by showcasing a Mexico No. 20 kit with Jota’s name on it.

The next 15 minutes were dominated by Mexico, but it was the U.S. who had the best chance of the remainder of the half when a long ball over the top from Berhalter dropped into the path of Alex Freeman’s run. The 20-year-old Orlando City fullback beat Luis Malagón to the ball with a header, but it caromed off Malagón’s head and away from danger.

Mexico came out clearly looking to assert control over the game in the second half and did so. It held most of the ball and pushed for a goal. Roberto Alvarado had a good look at the far post in the 51st minute, but then the U.S.’s Max Arfsten similarly sent a shot just barely wide three minutes later.

The U.S. thought it had a shout for a penalty on a handball in the box a few minutes after the hour mark, but it was deemed to be an unintentional handball.

A few other good looks for Mexico were snuffed out until the final 15 minutes. Then, Diego Luna was whistled for a foul out near the far sideline but in range of the American 18-yard-box, and Mexico had a good look for a dangerous free kick. The ball was served by Alexis Vega to Johan Vásquez, who made an uncontested near-post run in front of Agyemang. His flicked ball found Álvarez, who was held onside by a matter of inches by Freeman.

The goal was initially ruled offside but was overturned on VAR, setting off celebrations for Mexico and many in the crowd in Houston.

When the final whistle sounded, the Mexican players charged onto the field to celebrate together while U.S. players stood with their hands on their hips. Berhalter laid on his stomach pounding the grass with his first. Freese sat alone outside the box.

The Mexican players danced in a circle as the crowd serenaded them with the song El Rey by Vicente Fernández.

The U.S. had fallen short, but there’s no doubt several players who helped push the U.S. to this final – Tillman, Freeman, Luna and Berhalter – have seen their stock rise for coach Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup roster.

The U.S. now must regroup ahead of the next international window in September, and Pochettino will be tested in how he starts to reintegrate several of the program’s most talented players into a group that grew close over the last 40 days contending for a trophy.