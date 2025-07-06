Rob McCann: Our community has the compassion, talent and resources to tackle homelessness together

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Rob McCann

The warmer temperatures have certainly reignited the simmering tensions over homelessness in our community. At times, feelings and opinions boil over and fear, anger and hate become the driving force in everything we do or say.

This “attack posture” results in finger pointing, not solutions, and it sometimes drives the conversation in our public discourse. Let’s take a step back, because sometimes this cycle of attacks takes aim at the weakest, poorest and voiceless among us – in other words, those with the inherent inability to have the resources to respond or defend themselves.

Here at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, we will never walk away from loving our neighbor or from treating others as we would want to be treated ourselves. Luke 14:13-14 urges us to “invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and blind and you will be blessed.” Catholic Charities demonstrates these values every day through our 15 programs that feed the hungry, heal the hurting and welcome the stranger.

We can’t lose sight of the fact that those suffering from homelessness and from the behavioral health conditions that often cause street homelessness are the weakest among us. They are among the most medically ill, fragile and vulnerable people in our community who are not already (and likely should be) in a hospital bed, a medical rehabilitation bed or an assisted living bed.

Real world experience tells us there are multiple reasons for homelessness – rising housing costs, inadequate social service resources, behavioral issues, unplanned medical challenges or financial hardships, and, of course, the most troubling of all, addiction.

Our havens provide critical housing for some of these people who are willing to chart a path toward stability. And those same properties provide critical access to case managers, social service coordinators, mental health and substance abuse counseling, supportive employment and other community resources to help them along that path. We are proud to say that on any given night, 5,882 men, women and children put their heads on Catholic Charities Eastern Washington pillows. And from Clarkston to Colville, this year we’re opening new affordable housing that will serve people who need it most in those communities.

That’s not making things worse, that’s making a difference. Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is eager to continue working with area community, business and elected leaders to hold accountable those who are not willing to play by the rules. Like you, we want clean, safe streets and believe no person should suffer the indignity of sleeping outside.

Thankfully, one critical part of the solution that is needed most in these hard moments is something our Spokane community already has – grace. The overwhelming majority of our Spokane region are people who embrace kindness, compassion, common sense and generosity. Our community has the talent, resources and will to tackle this issue together. We should not let the small, vocal minority carry the day against those of us who realize that we should love and care for those in need with a special focus, a special patience and a special warmth.

We must continue to work together as a community to address these issues head on. We know that love always wins.

Rob McCann, of Spokane, is president/CEO of Catholic Charities Eastern Washington.