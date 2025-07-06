Russian strikes kill four people in Ukraine’s Donetsk

German Press Agency

MOSCOW – At least four people have been killed in Russian glide bomb and drone attacks in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, authorities said on Sunday.

In the industrial city of Kostiantynivka, two civilians died when a bomb was dropped on a construction site, the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office said.

Ten minutes later, a drone hit a car in which a married couple was sitting. The authorities published photos on Telegram showing the 39-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband who were killed.

Some 15 residential buildings and power lines were damaged in the attacks, authorities said.

Ukrainian air defenses had already recorded more than 160 drone and missile attacks in the country on Sunday morning, with police saying an 8-year-old boy died when a drone hit a car in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv. A 4-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were also injured in the attack.