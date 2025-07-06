This day in history: Lamaze classes started a new birthing trend

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Spokesman-Review’s Sunday magazine noted a new trend in child birth: husbands helping in the delivery room, thanks to Lamaze classes.

“It was the neatest thing we have ever done,” said Annette Lilly, who recently had twin boys after taking the Lamaze prepared birth course. She said her husband, Ed, “was a great coach.”

Dr. John Moyer introduced the Lamaze method to Spokane in 1970. Moyer learned that a nurse at Sacred Heart already had been trained in the method, so he asked her to start classes in Spokane.

The first class had four or five couples. But classes in 1975 had 40 or 50.

From 1925: Washington was expected to again lead the nation in apple production, according to the state horticulture supervisor.

Washington produced 5.7 million barrels of commercial apples in 1924. New York followed with 3.7 million.

On this date

1189: Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England, upon the death of King Henry II.

1348: A papal decree of Pope Clement VI is issued during the Black Death, stating Jews are not to blame, and encouraging their protection.

1775: Congress issues the “Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking up Arms,” written by Thomas Jefferson and John Dickinson, listing American grievances but denying any intent to be independent

1776: The American Declaration of Independence is announced on the front page of PA Evening Gazette.

1853: The National Black Convention meets in Rochester, New York. Ex-slave Frederick Douglass attends.

1885: Louis Pasteur successfully gives an anti-rabies vaccine to 9-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life.

1942: Anne Frank’s family goes into hiding in After House, Amsterdam.

1957: John Lennon, age 16, Paul McCartney, 15, meet for the first time as Lennon’s rock group, Quarrymen, performs at St. Peter’s, Woolton’s Parish Church in Liverpool, introduced by mutual friend Ivan Vaughn.

1994: “Forrest Gump,” directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Gary Sinise, is released (later earning the Academy Awards Best Picture for 1995).