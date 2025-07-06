Where flooding may be a risk after Tropical Storm Chantal makes South Carolina landfall

By Ben Noll Washington Post

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, early Sunday – the first storm of hurricane season to hit U.S. shores. As winds gusted to nearly 50 mph, and 2 inches of rain fell within hours on the town’s north side , the storm brought additional risks of potential flooding, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

On Sunday, moisture from the storm was expected to carve a slow-moving path across central and eastern North Carolina, with flood watches in place for more than two dozen counties, including locations such as Raleigh-Durham, Fayetteville and Greensboro.

In North Carolina, rainfall totals are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center, with localized amounts of more than 6 inches possible. The highest totals are forecast across the Piedmont and Sandhills.

The storm’s circulation could induce severe thunderstorms, including the potential for a tornado or two as well as strong, gusty winds across eastern North Carolina.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents are also forecast for coastal areas from northeastern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic in the coming days, with the highest risk on Sunday extending from near Myrtle Beach to Virginia Beach.

On Monday, Chantal’s remnant moisture will track into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where there may be locally heavy showers and thunderstorms from D.C. to New York and Boston. There may also be some risk of flash floods.

The deepest tropical moisture – and probably the heaviest rain – is forecast to track across eastern Virginia, Southern Maryland and Delaware, probably passing just south of D.C. This is the zone to watch for potential flooding on Monday.

Although Chantal’s remnants will probably pass offshore south of Cape Cod early Tuesday, lingering tropical moisture and an approaching front will trigger more heavy showers and storms from the Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

In addition to being the first of this season, Chantal’s landfall was the earliest in the season since 2022 in the United States.