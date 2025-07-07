92-year-old Spokane man killed in crash north of Spokane

A 92-year-old Spokane man was killed after he drove through a stop sign and his pickup was struck by a car Sunday in Colbert, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m., Curtis L. Chumbley was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra east on Colbert Road, approaching U.S. Highway 2, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the driver of a 2019 Toyota Corolla heading south on Highway 2, according to a WSP news release.

Chumbley, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla, 28-year-old Jonathan Glennie, of Nine Mile Falls, and his passenger, 26-year-old Spokane resident Natalie Cabiad, were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries, troopers said. They were both wearing seat belts.

The fatal crash marked the second time in two weekends someone died in a car crash in WSP’s District 4 coverage area.

Andrew G. Stine, 35, of Ione, Washington, was driving June 28 on state Route 20, 7 miles south of Ione, when he lost control on a curve in the highway and the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving rolled, WSP said. Stine, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.