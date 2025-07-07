Feds plan timber sale near Mullan

Federal officials are taking bids for a timber sale on the edge of Mullan.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Monday that it’s offering for bid the Gentle Annie Timber Sale, which will consist of about 100 acres of commercial thinning.

Officials estimate the sale will result in the production of 493,000 board feet of timber from an area just east of Mullan. Project documents put the value of that timber at more than $236,000.

BLM Coeur d’Alene District Manager Kurt Pindel said in a statment that the project, which isn’t far from downtown Mullan, furthers the agency’s work to thin trees in the wildland urban interface and that they “hope this timber sale will help reduce the town’s risk of catastrophic wildfire.”

The news release said thinning would remove dead and downed woody debris, and that an average of 55 trees per acre would be left behind.

BLM officials began accepting written bids for the sale on Monday. Bidding closes July 21.

It also comes amid a push to ramp up timber production both on BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands nationwide.

In March, President Donald Trump signed an order that called for the “immediate expansion” of timber production. Then, last week, Congress included a provision in the budget reconciliation bill that pushes both the Forest Service and BLM to increase their timber production.

Heather Appelhoff, a BLM spokesperson based in Coeur d’Alene, said Monday that the Gentle Annie sale had been in the works for some time.

Appelhof also said a larger sale is planned for the West Pine Creek drainage near Pinehurst, and that it’s expected to be advertised in August.

That one would cover 372 acres and could produce over 5 million board feet of timber.