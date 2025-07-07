Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg signs contract with SIG Strasbourg in top French league

Ben Gregg will get his first taste of professional basketball later this week as a member of the Boston Celtics’ NBA Summer League roster, but the Gonzaga forward will start his career in earnest this fall as a member of France-based SIG Strasbourg.

The club, which is located in Strasbourg, France, and competes in the country’s top basketball league, LNB Elite, announced last week Gregg had signed a one-year contract.

SIG Strasbourg’s addition of Gregg came on the heels of signing two other players the Zag forward competed against during his time in the West Coast Conference: BYU forward Fousseyni Traore and Santa Clara wing Adama Alpha Bal.

“He is a very versatile player, with a strong personality for his young age,” Strasbourg coach Janis Gailitis said of a Gregg in a translated press release. “At university, he was one of the most appreciated players, especially for his behavior and ethics. He was keen to come to Europe to prove his worth. We are convinced that he will become an important part of our squad.”

According to a post on X from Gregg’s father, Matt, the former Zag left his hometown of Portland for Boston last Wednesday to begin Summer League training camp with the Celtics. Gregg confirmed to The Spokesman-Review he accepted a Summer League invite from the Eastern Conference franchise shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft ended on June 26.

Gregg could play in up to five games in Vegas for the Celtics, who make their Summer League debut at 1 p.m. on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The forward averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in five seasons at Gonzaga, scoring a career-high 9.1 points as a fifth-year senior while shooting a personal-best 57.1% from the field. Gregg was a strong 3-point shooter during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 season, making 37.7% from behind the arc, but his percentage dropped to 27.1% last year.

Gregg, who left Clackamas High School midway through his senior year to enroll at Gonzaga, played in 141 games during his time in Spokane and made 39 starts the last two seasons.

SIG Strasbourg finished 12th with a record of 12-18 last season in the LNB Elite. The team’s roster featured another former WCC standout, Saint Mary’s forward Malik Fitts, as well as ex-Oregon guard Dominic Artis.

Joel Ayayi, the former Gonzaga guard who overlapped with Gregg in 2020-21, recently left one LNB Elite team for another, signing with Paris Basketball after the France native spent the 2024-25 campaign with JL Bourg.