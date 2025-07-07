Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron quits after 27 years with band

David Matthews New York Daily News

Drummer Matt Cameron announced on social media Monday he was leaving Pearl Jam after 27 years with the legendary rock band.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” he said in a statement posted on the band’s Instagram. “Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed [Eddie Vedde], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey.”

No reason for Cameron’s departure was given.

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skin Yard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” the remaining band members said in a statement of their own.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

“We love you Matt.”

The Seattle group cycled through several drummers during the grunge era before Cameron was hired in 1998.

Prior to joining Pearl Jam, Cameron was in the influential Seattle rock band Soundgarden with singer Chris Cornell, performing on all their studio albums. The two joined members of Pearl Jam to form supergroup Temple of the Dog, which released one album in 1991 prior to the release of Pearl Jam’s debut.

He played full time with both bands after Soundgarden reunited until Cornell’s 2017 death.

In 2022, he formed 3rd Secret with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and others.

Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Pearl Jam and will be inducted as a member of Soundgarden later this year.