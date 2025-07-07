Russia cancels or delays more than 2,000 flights due to drones

By Sofia Sorochinskaia Bloomberg

Russian air travelers faced major disruption over the past three days as carriers canceled, rescheduled and rerouted flights due to the threat from Ukrainian drones.

Airlines canceled 485 flights and delayed 1,900 others from Saturday through Monday morning, Artyom Korenyako, a spokesman for the country’s aviation authority, said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia’s air transportation system had faced “external interference,” he said, adding that all airports had resumed normal operations.

Both Moscow and St. Petersburg were targeted by drones over the weekend, causing air space restrictions. Airports in those cities were among the most impacted by the disruptions. Mobile internet outages also affected passengers at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed Transportation Minister Roman Starovoit, without giving a reason was given for the change.

Russian airports have suspended operations on multiple occasions this year due to attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Moscow faced major air traffic disruptions on May 7-8 when multiple world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, were arriving in the capital for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and again in late May when a prolonged drone attack caused more than 100 flights to be delayed and forced all four airports around the city to close.

Airlines may lose as much as $254 million from the latest turmoil, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing estimates from experts and people inside the industry. Carriers issued hundreds of thousands of drink vouchers, provided hotel accommodation for passengers and refunded tickets, according to Russia’s aviation agency.