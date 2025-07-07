Spokane Indians notebook: Aidan Longwell takes home player of the month honors; Indians host first-place Eugene this week

Last week, Spokane Indians first baseman Aidan Longwell was named Northwest League player of the month for June.

Longwell batted .375/.429/.636 and led the league in average (.375), doubles (11) and RBIs (24) while finishing second in slugging percentage (.636), OPS (1.065) and total bases (56). He was third in hits (33) and was sixth in on-base percentage (.429).

He recorded nine multi-hit games and had a 12-game hitting streak from June 11-24. His five RBIs on June 29 at Hillsboro set a career high.

Longwell, 23, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Kent State University.

This is the second player of the month award for the Indians this season, following Braylen Wimmer’s honors in May.

Pennant chase: After a six-game split with Tri-City, the Indians are tied with the Dust Devils at 10-5 in second place in the NWL’s second half.

The two teams are 21/2 games behind the league-leading Eugene Emeralds at 12-2. Eugene swept last-place Hillsboro (1-14) last week.

Hot/not hitters: Wimmer continued his strong campaign at the plate last week, going 8 for 25 (.320) with three homers and six RBIs in six games. The utility player – who has played second, third, short, left and right this season – is hitting .303/.372/.470 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs and is 25 of 26 in stolen -base attempts this year.

Right fielder Jesus Bugarin had a good week as well, going 5 for 14 (.357) with a homer and four RBIs in four games, while recent addition to the roster Blake Wright went 8 for 20 (.400) with three RBIs and four runs.

Cole Messina had a rough go of things last week. The 22-year-old catcher went just 1 for 15 without an extra-base hit. Skyler Messinger went 2 for 19.

On the mound: Braxton Hyde was the two-start pitcher last week and took his lumps, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits – including four home runs – over 91/3 innings. He did not factor in either decision.

Lefty Konner Eaton gave up a little bit of contact (nine hits) in an otherwise sharp outing on Wednesday, earning a win after tossing seven shutout innings.

For the season, Eaton (5-4) leads the NWL in strikeouts (92) and is third in ERA (3.31) and second in innings pitched.

Hey now, all-star: Former Indians catcher Hunter Goodman was named to the National League all-star team on Sunday, his first selection to the midsummer classic. Entering play Sunday, Goodman led all NL catchers in hits (86), home runs (16), total bases (158), and RBIs (50), while ranking second in batting average (.281), slugging (.516) and OPS (.842).

Goodman appeared in 50 games with Spokane in 2022, slashing .315/.351/.589 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and 34 RBIs in 211 at-bats.

This week: The Indians host the Emeralds in a six-game series at Avista Stadium starting Tuesday. Game times Tuesday through Thursday are 6:35 p.m., Friday and Saturday games are at 7:05 for fireworks afterward, and Sunday’s get-away game is at 1:05 p.m.