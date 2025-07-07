The new CFB 26 video game is out. How does Washington State stack up in the ratings?

PULLMAN — Washington State’s season won’t kick off for nearly two months. The Cougars won’t even begin fall camp until several weeks from now.

But WSU fans can get a glimpse at their new team in the new College Football 26 video game, which released Monday for early-access members. The full release is scheduled for Friday, so in the meantime, here’s a look at the virtual Cougs: The team’s rating, player ratings and how those stack up with their peers.

Before we get into those, WSU’s roster does have a few absences on the game, likely meaning a few Cougars opted out of being in the game. Those include wide receivers Leon Neal Jr., Landon Wright and Mackenzie Alleyne, offensive lineman Sone Falealo linebackers Jack Ellison and Gavin Fugate, tight ends Luke Leighton and Jesiah Cornwell, defensive ends Ben Beatty, Michael Hughes, Jack Janikowski, Jack Procter, defensive lineman Titus Miller, safety Duhron Goodman and cornerback Ishmael Gibbs.

WSU’s incoming freshmen are also not in the game.

Overall rating

WSU’s overall rating at launch is 77. The offense is rated 75, defense 74 and special teams 73.

Within the current Pac-12, WSU is a hair behind Oregon State, which has an overall rating of 78. But with Texas State’s future membership official as of last weekend, here’s how the future conference would rank today.

1. Boise State, 82

2. Oregon State, 78

3. WSU, 77

3. San Diego State, 77

4. Fresno State, 76

4. Colorado State, 74

5. Texas State, 73

6. Utah State, 72

WSU’s top players

The Cougars’ top players on offense include center Brock Dieu (84 overall), running back Angel Johnson (83), wide receiver Josh Meredith (82), tackle Christian Hilborn (81) and running back Leo Pulalasi (81). Junior college transfer wide receiver Devin Ellison is just outside the top five, with an overall rating of 81.

In fact, seven of the team’s top eight players all play on offense.

WSU’s top defenders are free safety Tucker Large (81), defensive ends Isaac Terrell (80) and Buddha Peleti (80), linebacker Keith Brown (79) and defensive end Raam Stevenson (78).

Quarterbacks

Zevi Eckhaus, 76

Julian Dugger, 75

Ajani Sheppard, 75

Jaxon Potter, 71

Running backs

Angel Johnson, 83

Leo Pulalasi, 81

Kirby Vorhees, 81

Dylan Paine, 75

Maxwell Woods, 75

Wide receivers

Josh Meredith, 82

Devin Ellison, 81

Jeremiah Noga, 80

Tony Freeman, 73

Leyton Smithson, 70

Branden Ganashamoorthy, 66

Noah Westbrook, 64

Tight ends

Ademola Faleye, 75

Beau Baker, 72

Andre Dollar, 71

Trey Leckner, 71

Hudson Cedarland, 64

Offensive line

Brock Dieu, 84

Christian Hilborn, 81

AJ Vaipulu, 80

Noah Dunham, 78

Jonny Lester, 76

Nick Bakken, 73

Ashton Tripp, 72

Xavier Thorpe, 69

Kyle Martin, 69

Chris Lino, 68

Jaylin Caldwell, 65

Defensive line

Isaac Terrell, 80

Buddha Peleti, 80

Raam Stevenson, 78

Malaki Ta’ase, 77

Max Baloun, 77

Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki, 75

Bryson Lamb, 75

Soni Finau, 74

Darrion Dalton, 74

Soni Finau, 74

Kaden Beatty, 71

Fernando Lecuona, 71

Malachi Wrice, 65

Linebackers

Keith Brown, 79

Parker McKenna, 76

Caleb Francl, 71

Carsten Reynolds, 70

Gavin Barthiel, 70

Gage Jones, 69

Jovan Clark, 67

Anthony Palano, 67

Isaiah Hung, 62

Safeties

Tucker Large, 81

Matt Durrance, 78

Cale Reeder, 74

Trey Ridley, 69

Tyson Weaver, 67

Kayo Patu, 67

Kyle Peterson, 63

Cornerbacks

Jamorri Colson, 76

AJ Davis, 73

Colby Humphrey, 73

Kai Rapolla, 72

Kenny Worthy III, 65

Jamarey Smith, 65

Special teams

Ryan Harris, 71

Jack Stevens, 69

Colton Peoples, LS (listed as TE), 63

Opponents on WSU’s 2025 schedule

Idaho (N/A, FCS teams not in game)

San Diego State, 77

North Texas, 74

Washington, 81

Colorado State, 74

Ole Miss, 85

Virginia, 80

Toledo, 78

Oregon State, 78

Louisiana Tech, 72

James Madison, 76