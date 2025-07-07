This day in history: City of Spokane sees 3% population growth in 5-year period; police make arrest in connection with ‘baseball pool’ gambling scandal

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A state agency estimated that Spokane’s population had grown between 1970 and 1975 – but not by much.

The 1970 numbers showed the city’s population at 170,516. The 1975 estimate was 174,500.

That was a growth rate of about 3%, which might have been disappointing to city boosters. They had some consolation in the fact that Seattle’s population actually dropped 5% over the same period.

The county’s population showed a healthier increase, from 287,487 in 1970, to about 298,000 in 1975.

In other news, the organizer of the Great American Weekend – the holiday extravaganza held on a sprawling site near Liberty Lake – admitted that the event was a “financial failure.”

He said he needed attendance of about 50,000 over four days to break even. The total was less than 5,000. The final day was especially dismal. Only 500 people showed.

From 1925: A “baseball pool” gambling scandal was making headlines in Spokane.

Spokane police arrested Mr. and Mrs. A.L. McKechnie, of Spokane, after they launched the baseball pool. They claimed they were operating legally under a federal license.

The scandal widened when the McKechnies made a startling claim in police court. They told the judge that Spokane city commissioner Charles Hedger had “promised them police protection.”

They announced they would sue Hedger because they did not “receive value for the money” they spent on police protection.

Hedger responded by saying he was innocent of all allegations and welcomed a full investigation.