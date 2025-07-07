Tickled Trekkie: My voyage to the bridge with Captain Kirk and Ensign Chekov

Handcrafted shadow boxes Cynthia Reugh presented to William Shatner and Walter Koenig at the Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup. (Cynthia Reugh/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

Growing up in the 1970s, I shared dinner with the crew of the USS Enterprise. It was a weekly tradition in our household. Each Saturday evening, all six of us sat huddled together at the kitchen table, our collective eyes fixated on a small black and white television set as we watched Captain James T. Kirk and his bridge comrades do battle with Klingons, Gorns and doomsday machines.

The “Star Trek” officers became part of our family.

My own fascination with phasers and cuddly tribbles was further energized by two older Trekkie brothers. Science fiction buffs, Alan and Gary truly grasped the technical meaning behind alien space lingo such as, “Captain’s log stardate 4523.3” and “Warp Factor 6.” Especially impressive, Gary was able to quote classic lines from nearly every Star Trek episode with impeccable accuracy. Even my youngest brother, Kevin, never seemed to tire of “Spock-ing” me with an unexpected Vulcan nerve pinch to the shoulder.

These are memories I will cherish forever.

William Shatner portrayed Captain Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series. Over the years, he has appeared in Spokane multiple times, but I missed those events. Last March, I learned that Shatner and his former “Star Trek” co-star, Walter Koenig (Ensign Pavel Chekov) were scheduled as guests for the June 20-22 Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington.

I quickly beamed aboard for the adventure.

The purchase of advance autograph tickets would have secured a personal visit with Shatner and Koenig. Though highly illogical, I opted to wing it without that added insurance and instead spent the next few weeks crafting a memorable gift for each of the “Star Trek” cast members. My teenage daughter accompanied me to the Puyallup convention which also featured multiple actors from the hit Marvel television series, “Daredevil.”

Inside the event building, we were swept along by a sold-out crowd. The noise level was deafening. After arriving at Shatner’s booth, we joined a galactic line of fans waiting to greet him. Some clutched “Star Trek” memorabilia, others were decked out in those iconic gold, blue and red shirts. Never having met a celebrity at a show of this type, I had originally planned to cruise right up to Shatner at warp speed and deliver my gift. In a Chief Engineer Scotty sort of awakening, I soon realized …

Aye, it doesn’t exactly work that way!

Indeed. My voyage to meet Captain James Tiberius Kirk required clearance past numerous Starfleet Command officers. Red Alert! I began to get nervous. Perhaps I was boldly going where no Trekkie had gone before. The lighted shadow box I created for Shatner contained pins, trading cards and other paper items. When you pressed firmly on the back of the frame, a replica communicator centerpiece inside flashed and chirped … Well, sometimes it did. This was not exactly museum quality merchandise.

Like Dr. McCoy might say, “I’m a writer, not an artist.”

As I stood pondering the daunting trek ahead, Shatner entered the room to a thunderous roar of applause. After clearing a first table, I was directed to his personal assistant who was kind enough to send me straight over to the autograph line without a ticket.

OMG! I was practically on the bridge!

Transported into an alternate reality, I could now hear Shatner’s familiar voice as I peered through the wall of humanity ahead of me. Once in front of him, my well-rehearsed lines vanished quicker than an ancillary “Star Trek” landing party member. Dressed casually, Shatner was spirited, vibrant and completely in his element. He thanked me several times for the gift and even chatted with my daughter. Now in his 90s, he seemed fully capable of commanding the Enterprise for at least another 20 years. My visit with Koenig was equally delightful. That boyish charm of Ensign Chekov twinkled in his brown eyes as he graciously acknowledged my small present.

Mission accomplished!

Well, sort of … my daughter still wanted an autograph from “Daredevil” star, Charlie Cox. We stood in line longer than Walmart shoppers on Black Friday to get it. If a spare Shuttlecraft had been available, I would have seriously contemplated a Commodore Matt Decker-type of escape from the mayhem.

After returning home to Spokane, I tucked away my plastic Summer Con event badge as a souvenir. It seemed fitting. Five decades ago, I invited the crew of the Star Trek Enterprise into my universe and for a few brief moments, Shatner and Koenig brought those memories full circle by welcoming me into their own worlds.

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com