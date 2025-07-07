Tuesday ‘one of those days’ to be concerned about fires in the Inland Northwest, officials warn

As forecasted temperatures near triple digits and the peak months of fire season approach, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning that will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Before things cool down this weekend, Tuesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week throughout various towns in Eastern Washington, including in the city of Spokane, where the high should be 97 degrees.

“Based on our current weather modeling, those hot, dry conditions are going to be becoming more intense as we get into tomorrow and Wednesday,” said Ryan Rodruck, wildfire spokesman for the Washington Department of Natural Resources. “The most important thing people can do right now is simply be aware and help us by keeping sparks off the landscape.”

Because of an approaching cold front, the projected weather for Tuesday and Wednesday includes an excess of wind. On Tuesday, winds of up to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph are expected in central Washington. On Wednesday, winds of up to 30 mph and gusts reaching 40 mph are projected.

The combination of dry conditions and extreme wind warranted a fire weather watch throughout the Spokane area. Monday afternoon, the fire weather watch had been upgraded to a red flag warning. The red flag warning spans from Wenatchee to Lewiston, with temperatures surpassing 100 in some areas.

The Department of Natural Resources has also deemed this week a high fire risk because of the intense conditions.

“There is only really a few days a year where people need to be really concerned, but tomorrow is one of those days,” said Spokane Fire Department spokesman Justin de Ruyter. “I want people’s hair to stand up on the back of their neck when we have these days; not to be scared, but to be aware.”

He referenced the fires that took place earlier this year in Los Angeles as an example for the importance of maintaining proper fire preparation and awareness. Some 62 square miles burned in one afternoon following an “ember shower” there. The majority of the devastation of that fire came from flying embers, not the fire itself.

De Ruyter recommended having emergency evacuation plans in place, and suggested referring to DNR’s Wildfire Ready Neighbors website. He said the same amount of people are scheduled to work each day, regardless of the forecast. If a fire were to take place, they have the ability to call in backup.

The National Weather Service recommends generally avoiding things that will cause a fire to start.

According to Nathan Jeffries, the assistant fire chief for Spokane County Fire District 9, it is extremely important during a red flag warning to be cautious of activities that could cause sparks. The public must avoid using fireworks, mowing weeds, extinguishing cigarettes on the ground and starting a car over dry grass.

“People need to be aware of what they are doing and make sure the activities they are doing aren’t creating any fire hazards,” Jeffries said.