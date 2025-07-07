Veterans Affairs reverses course on large-scale layoffs

By Mariana Alfaro, Hannah Natanson and Meryl Kornfield Washington Post

The Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday that it will no longer be forced to conduct a large reduction in workforce, unlike several other federal agencies that were forced to make mass layoffs because of the Trump administration’s U.S. DOGE Service.

In a news release, VA said that it was on pace to reduce its total staff by nearly 30,000 employees by the end of this fiscal year, a push that the department said eliminates the need for a “large-scale reduction-in-force.” The announcement marks a significant reversal for the Trump administration, which had planned for months to cut VA by roughly 83,000 employees, according to plans revealed in an internal memo circulated to agency staffers in March. At the time, VA Secretary Douglas A. Collins said in remarks shared to social media that the cuts were tough but necessary.

“We’ll be making major changes, so get used to it now,” Collins said at the time. The White House argued that the downsizing would make a “bloated” VA more efficient and transparent.

But the proposed staff-slashing quickly drew backlash from veterans and their advocates, who warned that the quality of VA service would decline. Morale plummeted among employees, spurring many to leave their jobs.

VA’s decision not to cut more of its workforce through an RIF comes after blowback from several veterans’ groups, Congress and VA staffers who warned that an agency with less manpower and fewer resources would negatively impact veterans. Veterans, who make up a disproportionate share of the federal workforce, felt the brunt of the rapid push to shrink that workforce, stirring ire in a reliable political base for Republicans.

Continuing to pursue deep cuts to the VA workforce could have carried major political risks for President Donald Trump, who is highly popular among veterans and who has repeatedly said he would not order cuts to their VA benefits.

In a statement Monday, VA said its original plan to conduct department-wide RIFs to reduce its staff levels by up to 15 percent was avoided after employees left the agency through retirements, normal attrition and deferred resignations. Additionally, a federal hiring freeze helped reduce the number of employment slots, the agency said in the statement. In January, VA recorded roughly 484,000 employees. By June, there were 467,000 staffers left – a loss of nearly 17,000 workers, according to agency numbers. The agency expects that between July and September nearly 12,000 additional staffers will exit through normal attrition, voluntary early retirement, or the deferred resignation program.

In an email VA staffers received Monday, Collins said that “after nearly four months of careful study, analysis, and action, I am pleased to report to you that VA is headed in the right direction – both in terms of staff levels and customer service.” Collins insisted that even though the agency is expected to lose a total of 30,000 staffers “performance continues to improve.”

“These improvements include huge drops in the number of Veterans waiting for disability benefits, sizable increases in claims processing productivity, and extraordinary progress regarding our electronic health record modernization,” Collins wrote in the email.

In the statement Monday, VA said it had established “multiple safeguards in place to ensure these staff reductions do not impact Veteran care or benefits.” Mission-critical jobs, the agency wrote, are exempt from the deferred retirement and early retirement offers. Additionally, 350,000 jobs in the agency are exempt from the federal hiring freeze.

VA, which provides medical care for millions of veterans and their families and is among the largest employers of federal workers, had already seen cuts under the second Trump administration, losing 2,400 workers to layoffs in February. Facing the threat of further cuts, thousands more VA workers opted this spring for an early retirement offered by Trump, the Washington Post reported.

Frustrations began to build this summer over the diminishment of the agency. In June, thousands of veterans rallied in Washington against further reductions, and similar veteran-led protests unfolded at hundreds of locations across dozens of other states.

The reversal may also reflect yet another decline in the power and influence of billionaire Elon Musk and the DOGE team he previously led, which stormed into government in January determined to slash staff and spending. After a few months of frenzied cutting – some of it halted by court challenges – Musk and Trump fell out in a highly public spat over the merits of the president’s tax and spending cuts bill. Musk left Washington in a huff, soon followed by some top aides who had been detailed to DOGE.

Other DOGE team members remain ensconced in government and are working toward various Trump policy goals, including revising or canceling dozens of rules and gun restrictions at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Still, DOGE’s clout has diminished in other ways. Last month, for example, the team lost its power to control the government’s process for awarding billions of dollars in federal funds.

In his email Monday, Collins told the remaining VA staff that they are “an important part” of the administration’s efforts to revamp the agency.

“I thank you for your hard work and dedication to our vital mission,” he wrote.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), the top Democrat in the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said Monday’s announcement “makes clear VA is bleeding employees across the board at an unsustainable rate because of the toxic work environment created by this Administration and DOGE’s slash and trash policies.”

“This is not ‘natural’ attrition, it is not strategic, and it will inevitably impact veterans’ care and benefits – no matter what blanket assurances the VA Secretary hides behind,” Blumenthal said.

Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) struck a more celebratory tone, saying he spoke with Collins about the change in plan earlier Monday. Moran said he appreciated Collins’s “efforts to make certain veterans are at the center of any changes at the VA.”